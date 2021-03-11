Top 5 ways to find emeralds in Minecraft in March 2021

Emeralds are some of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. Emeralds are the currency used for trading in Minecraft. This ore was added to the game as a trading feature in the 1.3.1 Update. Villagers love to trade emeralds for rare items including Enchanted Books, Diamonds armor, tools and weapons.

Due to villager trading, Emerald Ores are only found in the Mountains and generate only in mineral veins sized 1. Players also try to find emeralds in Minecraft because of its unique color and texture, which will look beautiful on their bases. Using these fixe methods, players can easily find emeralds in Minecraft.

Top 5 ways to find emeralds in Minecraft

#5 - Villages

Villages are one of the easiest ways to obtain emeralds. You can find emeralds inside the chests of village houses. Most villagers have a chest in their home. These chests can contain emeralds between 0 and 5. Some village buildings have another floor up and may have multiple chests. Looting these villages is an easy way to find emeralds.

#4 - Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks are another easy way to find emeralds in the early game. Craft a boat on a crafting table and explore the vast seas and oceans of Minecraft. Shipwrecks are abundant in this world. Finding shipwrecks in Minecraft is very common among players.

These shipwrecks have a 73.7% chance of having emeralds inside their chests. Each shipwreck has at least two chests. These chests may contain emeralds anywhere between one to five. Apart from emeralds, these chests can also have diamonds and explorer maps leading to a buried treasure nearby.

#3 - Buried Treasure

Players stand a 59.9% chance of finding buried treasures containing emerald inside them? Buried Treasures are usually hidden under sand along the beaches in Minecraft. Players can locate buried treasures using explorer maps. Buried Treasures can contain 4-8 emeralds and can also have some other valuable loot like diamonds and the heart of the sea.

#2 - Mountains

Mountains are one of the best ways to obtain emeralds in Minecraft. Unlike other ores, emerald ore only generates in mountain biomes, which makes it one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. After the caves and cliffs update, players will be able to find more emeralds at the top of newly generated hills and mountains.

Minecraft players frome Bedrock's 1.17 beta can already find lots of emeralds on these mountains. Before mining emerald ores, players are recommended to use an iron or higher pickaxe enchanted with fortune to have a chance at getting more emeralds.

#1 - Villager Trading

Villager trading is the best and most efficient way to get emeralds in Minecraft. Villagers love trading emeralds for different items. Players can trade with villagers twice each Minecraft day after which villagers lock up their trade.

Players can build villager trading halls to farm emeralds efficiently in Minecraft. Using villagers, players can obtain emeralds easily. Players can get emeralds in Minecraft by trading easily obtainable items such as rotten flesh, wheat, carrot, andesite, and more.