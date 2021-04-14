In Minecraft, terrain generation and world formation depend on the seed. Players can use specific seeds to generate a world to their liking and need.

There are over a million seeds for both java and bedrock editions. While creating a new world, Minecraft usually chooses a random seed. Sometimes, players stumble upon weird and unusual worlds. This article shares some of the most bizarre seeds in Minecraft.

Read: 5 Best Minecraft Seeds for Building Towns

Top 5 most weird Minecraft seeds in 2021

#5 - 30 Diamond Ore Vein

Image via 19MisterX98

Seed: 210153274857094

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinate: -14838624/10/11695680

Every player knows how rare diamonds are. Most players have never found more than seven to eight diamond ore in a single vein. This seed features a whopping 30 diamond ore vein.

By travelling/teleporting to the mentioned coordinates, players will find this unique diamond vein in Minecraft. Three diamond veins are generated in three separate chunks and meet at the chunk border, which is extremely rare to happen.

#4 - Unusually tall Woodland Mansion

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 2033394339

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinate: 622/75/114

Woodland mansions generally generate close to the usual height level of 67-75, whereas this seed features an enormous mansion. The glitch occurs due to the game trying to spawn a woodland mansion in a hilly dark oak forest.

Unfortunately, there is no change in the number of loot chests nor rooms. Instead, there are lots of cobblestones below the mansion.

#3 - Cursed Ruined Portal

Image via u/LVGNonexisting

Seed: -2017325776

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinate: 1445/68/820

Have you ever seen a ruined portal horizontally on the ground? Probably not. In this seed, players can find a weird ruined portal lying on the ground. It is rare and one of the 13 portal types found in Minecraft that players may not know.

#2 - Glitched 12 eye corner portal

Advertisement

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: 6272098237627493047

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinate: -320/39/1360

Sometimes, end portals generate with some ender eyes already placed. Finding an already filled end portal is one of the rarest things in Minecraft. But this seed has a lot more to offer.

A special glitch occurs when a 12 eyed portal generates in two or more chunks. In this case, this glitch caused the game to create a one-block portal.

#1 - Long Repeating Ravine

Image via ibxtoycat

Seed:1669320484

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinate: -600/75/-600

This seed has the longest ravine in Minecraft. Due to a glitch in the world generation code, chunks keep creating ravines endlessly. Ravine isn't the only thing that's replicating. Any chunk info such as trees, ores, lakes repeats as well.

For its unusual world generations, this seed is considered one of the weirdest seeds in Minecraft. While exploring the long series of ravines, players will come across broken mineshafts, strange caves and divided villages.