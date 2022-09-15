Top 5 weird Minecraft seeds in 2022

Minecraft’s world generation is unlike any other game. The fact that every single map in it is randomly generated makes for a different experience every time a player starts a new world. World generation affects everything from mob spawning and cave layouts to the size of some structures like nether fortresses.

Every world in Minecraft is given a specific number that is used to identify it. This string of numbers (or string of alphabets, in some cases) is known as a world seed.

With the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update in November 2021, a major chunk of the in-game world got a revamp. Both the cave systems and mountains got divided into new biomes and were reconstructed to be more in conjunction with the increase in the world height.

The scale of these changes continues to change world generation in all sorts of ways, which can lead to unusual world designs, like mountains cut in half or caves with gigantic cavities in them. This article will address some examples of such phenomena.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft: 5 strange cases of world generation (and their seeds)

1) Duplication seed (Seed: 1669320484)

This Bedrock edition seed spawns players in a large ice spikes biome right beside one that is very similar. Towards the East, players can discover a frozen river that is situated in the middle of a giant snowy plains biome, and leads them to an igloo as well as a village.

While the aforementioned features of this seed might indicate that it is the recipient of a regular world-generation process, players will be quite surprised if they take a look towards the West of spawn location. There, they’ll notice a series of ravines that seemingly stretch on infinitely.

Each ravine is separated from those around it by 14-15 blocks. In addition to this, players will notice that this pattern is duplicated as they move from East to West or vice versa, sometimes generating two lines of ravines instead of one.

2) Overlapping Bedrock village (Seed: 2305438110318787475)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in an old-growth birch forest biome that lies at the center of a seven-biome pattern that consists of a savanna, plains, forest, birch forest, dark forest, beach, and ocean biome.

If players venture 216 blocks towards the Southeast of the spawn location, they’ll find a ruined portal with some gold loot inside its chest.

The best part of the seed can be found at the following coordinates: X: -3623, Z: 237. Here, they will find a small desert village that merges with a bamboo forest biome. This will help protect the village against raiders, as mobs like pillagers cannot pass through bamboo.

3) Unfinished mountain (Seed: 1017731663112957275)

This Java edition seed showcases the massive change that the Minecraft 1.18 update brought ot the game. It spawns players in a Iarge snowy area that has the snowy plains and windswept gravelly hills biomes, along with a frozen river quite close by. A ravine and two different mineshafts lie East of spawn.

If players head to coordinates (700, -350), they’ll find a large mountain that hasn’t quite finished generating, which is probably due to the generation of a village right below it. It contains a blacksmith and two cleric houses as well.

4) Weird Java mob spawner (Seed: 2987005564668001064)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a large jungle biome with the ocean quite close by. Towards the East, they can find a ton of ravines that lead into the cave system, exposing many rare and valuable ores.

A large savanna biome sits to the west, while a “mega ravine,” as termed by chunbase.com, is situated towards the south east of spawn.

This seed also contains one of the strangest iterations of a mob spawner one can find. What is supposed to be a mob spawner looks like a chest, spawner, and minecart merged into one. Players can find it at: -272, 3, 463.

5) Weird Bedrock world generation (Seed: 2911996343665970461)

This Minecraft seed spawns players inside a forest biome that is surrounded by a long and weaving river. A jungle area can be found towards the North, and a savanna biome can be found South of spawn.

While this seed might appear to be ordinary from the looks of the terrain and other naturally generated features in the vicinity of the spawning area, the most intriguing feature is found a ton of blocks away, at coordinates 4699888, 223, 4698528.

The player’s destination is a massive cavity in the terrain that looks like it was neatly chiseled out of the ground. They can find a small island in the middle of a lava lake in this area, along with many waterfalls.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan