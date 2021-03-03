5 best Minecraft Redstone mods in 2021

Minecraft Redstone mods can either be a fun challenge or a straightforward task depending on the player's skill level.

This dichotomy creates a mystifying interest in the game and draws Minecraft players in. There are several pleasurable mods with rewarding gameplay. With patience and dedication, these mods can be installed and explored.

This article lists the five best Redstone mods of 2021. This list includes a few for their functionality and others for being a fun mod.

#5 Gauges and Switches by Wilechaote (Java 1.16.5)

This is the ideal choice for a player who is new to mods and Redstone.

This mod provides a good range of items to work with without it being overwhelming. This is coupled with neat features and stylistic choices. A few of the items from this mod include:

Light and rain sensors

Entity detectors

Alarm lamps

Sensitive glass

Image via CurseForge

This will also familiarize the player with Redstone and the mod installation process. This mod is perfect for novice players and those exploring modded gameplay.

#4 Redstone Structures Add-On (Pocket Edition 1.16)

Advertisement

This is a great way .to integrate Redstone systems quickly

For those who like to build maps in Minecraft PE, this is an excellent way to speed up the process and generate fresh ideas. Some of the structures available with this mod are:

A drawbridge

An assembly line

Missiles

This Redstone mod can contribute greatly to any Minecraft player's world.

Image via MCPEDL

#3 Create by Simibubi (Java 1.16.5)

Many players have experienced the itch to start some fluid system in Minecraft. For those purposes, this is the perfect Redstone mod to engage.

This mod is the ideal catalyst if a player wants to build a farm, a factory, or another efficient system that runs smoothly. This mod features many great structures and machines, including:

Windmills

Conveyor belts

Strip mining machines

Gears

This is a great example of a mod that goes the extra mile but doesn't take away from vanilla Minecraft's originality. This is a difficult happy-medium to achieve, and it is a great mod to work with.

#2 Lucky Cat Redstone-Imlek Edition by QORIB REDKRAFT (Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.16.201)

One of the most enjoyable and adorable Redstone mods available to Pocket Edition (PE) players. While this mod can be added to a player's world just for fun, it is also one of the better Redstone mod systems available for PE.

This lucky cat-inspired mod has clearly borrowed from Chinese culture. The symbolism is supposed to grant good fortune. It's also the creator's artistic take on the Lucky Block.

Advertisement

In this Minecraft mod, the waving system is powered by Redstone and has the ability to reward the player. There are 25 prizes available. Most of these are useful. Some not so much.

A few lucky prizes are:

Nintendo Switch

Creeper doll

iPhone

Some of the unlucky prizes are:

Poop

Cockroaches

Despite the few unfortunate items, this cool Minecraft mod is, without a doubt, worth exploring.

#1 Tinker's Mechworks by mDiyo (Java 1.16.5)

This Redstone mod includes everything a player could ask for.

Image via CurseForge

Some of its features include firestarters (that can be extinguished) and multiple types of draw bridges. This mod also includes new aluminum and copper ores that are used in crafting items.

The mod also provides the player with a helpful guide that assists players in their explorative endeavors.

Overview

Advertisement

All Java mods can be downloaded from CurseForge. PE mods can be downloaded from McPEDL.

Restone mods are some of the most complex mods a player can engage with. Perhaps they will make the game simpler for those who don't often work with Redstone. There are many mods available on the market for players to modify their Minecraft worlds. Choosing one is always the hardest part.