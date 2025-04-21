5 unique Minecraft farms that use new features and mechanics

Farms are one of the most common builds in Minecraft. After surviving a few days in a new world, most players would consider building a cow farm for food or a semi-automatic crop farm to serve as a steady source of the resource.

Over the years, Minecraft players have come up with many designs for farming resources using different mechanics. There are giant gold farms abusing piglins' AI to farm gold, automated fishing farms for enchanted books, and much more. In recent years, Minecraft has introduced many new game mechanics and mobs, allowing you to build some really nice farms.

In this article, we look at some new modern farms that players can build in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Minecraft modern farms

1) Resin farm

Resin farming (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft's The Garden Awakens update, Mojang Studios introduced a new item called resin clumps, which can be used to craft a variety of resin blocks. However, obtaining resin clumps isn't simple, as you must use the creepy creaking mob to make them.

The creaking is an odd mob that is only summoned using a creaking heart block and takes no damage from players. But when it is attacked, the creaking heart will spawn resin clumps on nearby blocks. You can set up an observer and piston system to detect when resin clumps generate and instantly break them with pistons.

2) Trial key farms

Farming trial keys (Image via Mojang Studios)

Technical Minecraft players typically figure out ways to farm any resource in the game, including the trial keys from completing trials in trial chambers. When a player enters a chamber with a trial spawner, the spawner will start spawning groups of hostile mobs.

Since the spawner always spawns mobs around it, you can replace the blocks with netherrack and light them on fire, or place grass blocks with wither roses on top to kill mobs as soon as they spawn. Once all spawned mobs have died, the trial spawner will start spewing out rewards. Place a hopper minecart right underneath the block with the trial chamber on top.

The hopper minecart will collect items and pass them down to a hopper and then into a chest.

3) Slime farm using Oozing potion

In Minecraft’s Tricky Trials update, Mojang introduced four new potions, one of which was the Potion of Oozing. When mobs inflicted with the Oozing effect die, they spawn small slimes.

You can use Potions of Infestation on a self-healing or damage-resistant mob like an allay or armadillo to spawn a bunch of silverfish that can then be inflicted with the Oozing effect. Then, kill the silverfish to summon slimes, who can then be killed to farm slimes. This is an alternative to slime farms built in slime chunks.

4) Allay XP farm

Many Minecraft farms are far from what most players would build, and the allay XP farm is one of them. Allays are one of the few mobs with natural regeneration strong enough to outheal damage done by drowning. By drowning an allay and using an Infestation potion on it, you can spawn hordes of silverfish who can then be killed for some easy XP farm.

5) Pale oak tree farm

Build a pale oak tree farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Over the last few years, Mojang has introduced many new types of trees, such as mangrove trees in The Wild Update, cherry trees in the Trails & Tales update, and recently, the pale oak tree in The Garden Awakens game drop. Since Pale Garden is among the rarest biomes in Minecraft, obtaining large amounts of pale oak wood can be time-consuming.

Fortunately, you can get pale oak saplings from wandering traders, but you will still have to manually grow trees and chop them down.

Those who don't want to farm pale oak trees manually can build an automatic farm for themselves. Like all automatic tree farms, pale oak farms use a player to place pale oak saplings, which are then grown into trees using bone meal. Over the farm, a TNT duplicator will spawn TNT and break the tree.

