How to make Infested potion in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.21 is shaping up to be a truly fantastic update. The new Minecraft mace weapon and its enchantments, along with trial chambers, bad omen changes, and new dyeable wolf armor, have all made combat much more rewarding.

However, there was another change that was much less expected. This was the addition of four new potions to the game's roster. The more horrifying of these is the aptly named Infested potion.

It infests targets with silverfish, causing effected mobs to have a small chance to expel silverfish when hit. Detailed below is how to craft this devious and chaotic concoction.

How to make Minecraft 1.21's new Infested potion

1) Find or craft a brewing stand

Crafting a brewing stand will require fighting some blaze (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to get your hands on Minecraft 1.21's new Infested potion is gather or craft a brewing stand. Finding them can be very easy if RNG cooperates, as they generate naturally within basement igloos and village churches. This means using one of Minecraft's best frozen seeds would be a good way to try out this new potion, as the spawns will have both structures.

However, if RNG decides that villages and igloos won't generate, brewing stands can also be crafted. It will require you to enter the Nether and find a Nether fortress, as the recipe requires blaze rods that only drop from blaze. The other materials needed are three of any stone-tier block, meaning the blaze rod is the only ingredient of any real importance.

2) Gather ingredients

A good enchanting area is recommended for making silk touch easier to get (Image via Mojang)

With a place to brew potions acquired, the next step is to find the ingredients needed to craft Infested potions. Infested potions use Awkward potions as a base, meaning you'll need nether wart as well as the blaze powder to power the brewing stand. This means you'll actually have to go to the Nether no matter what.

The actual brewing ingredient needed for Infested potions is incredibly easy to get: basic stone. Getting this does mean you'll need a Silk Touch pickaxe, either requiring a Level 30 Minecraft enchanting setup or a villager trading hall; both of those are pretty much requirements anyway.

The last ingredient you'll need are water bottles. Glass bottles use the same crafting recipe as buckets, just with glass instead of iron. They function in the same way as buckets, requiring you to interact with water, though they do not use up the source block.

3) Make Awkward potions

Needing awkward potions means nether wart is a required ingredient (Image via Mojang)

With a brewing stand, blaze powder, nether wart, smooth stone, and water bottles all collected, it's time to actually start brewing. The first step is to add the blaze powder to the brewing stand fuel input, which will allow for potions to actually be made. Then add in however many water bottles you want to make.

Since there's no difference in ingredients between one and three potions, making three is always recommended.

Lastly, throw a piece of nether wart into the ingredient slot and let it simmer away. Then, when finished, the water bottles will be converted into Awkward potions. These, as mentioned previously, are the base of Infested potions. Make sure to save nether wart, as these are considered one of Minecraft's best farms.

4) Brew some Infested potions

Infested potions are interesting for using a non-natural ingredient (Image via Mojang)

Leave the Awkward potions on the brewing stand, replacing the now-used-up nether wart with a piece of smooth stone. When the process is completed, there will be up to three fancy new Infested potions ready to use.

However, the best way to take advantage of these potions are their optional upgrades. Adding in a few optional ingredients will make them more powerful and easier to use on foes.

For example, adding in gunpowder will make them splash potions, and the Minecraft ender dragon's breath will convert a splash potion into a powerful lingering potion. Glowstone can make the concoctions stronger, while redstone will extend their duration. Just a few extra passes can turn the new Infested Minecraft potion into a truly scary threat.