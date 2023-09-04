Top 10 Minecraft farms to get tons of loot

When players enter a new world of Minecraft, they quickly mine blocks and gather items to progress further in the game. However, they will need to constantly work to find more resources, which can be tedious at times. Hence, over the years, players have come up with all kinds of farms to make in the game.

These are manual or automated contraptions that yield loads of items and blocks, either dropped by a mob or by a plant or tree. Here are some of the best farms to obtain loads of items in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 brilliant Minecraft farms to yield loads of items

10) Bamboo Farm

Though a bamboo farm can only yield bamboo as an item, it can be highly useful to Minecrafters. It can be used as a fuel in furnaces and can also be used to craft new bamboo wood blocks. The farm for the crop is extremely easy to create and can yield infinite amounts of bamboo.

9) Nether Wart Farm

Nether warts are naturally found in Nether fortresses, but they can be grown in any dimension. Though there are automatic farms, you can easily create a manual one where they harvest these magical plants and place new ones on soul sand.

The nether wart is extremely important in the game since it acts as a component for potions.

8) Blaze Farm

You can also create a Blaze farm in Nether Fortress by using the Blaze spawner block. Though this mob only drops blaze rods, they are an essential part of brewing potions of any kind. With this farm, you will never run out of blazers. Furthermore, the farm can be excellent for XP as well.

7) Enderman Farm

Enderman Farm is arguably one of the best in Minecraft. Even though it only drops ender pearls, they are quite useful in various ways. Similar to a blaze farm, this farm can also act as an XP farm. This contraption needs to be built on the main island in the end dimension for maximum results.

6) Iron Farm

The iron farm is the most common contraption made by almost every player in Minecraft. Since iron is the most commonly used earth material in the game, players need to frequently head down the mines to find it.

However, a farm using villagers and a zombie can be created, which forces the villagers to create iron golems. Once golems are created, they will be pushed towards a lava pit. Upon death, iron golems drop iron ingots.

5) Gold Farm

Gold Farm is another brilliant contraption that you can build on the Nether Roof. This farm will spawn Zombified Piglins and kill them to obtain gold nuggets and ingots.

These two items can be extremely useful if you frequently craft special food items like golden carrots or apples for them. Apart from ingots and nuggets, these Nether mobs could also drop their golden swords upon death.

4) Raid farm

While raids are quite hard to manage in regular villages, Minecrafters have found a way to use them as a farm to collect all kinds of valuable items. Since the raid consists of various Illagers, players can yield items like emeralds, totems of undying, saddles, and more from them.

3) Villager Crop Farm

Though crop farms are some of the simplest in the game and can be managed by players themselves, There is a way to employ farmer villagers to work on a massive crop farm so that they automatically harvest and sow plants and seeds.

Furthermore, the crop harvest can be collected from underneath and transferred to storage systems. This way, users can farm various kinds of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, wheat, etc.

2) Tree farm

Chopping down a tree might be the simplest task to perform in Minecraft. However, it might feel like a chore after a while. Hence, there is a way to even farm entire trees using a complex redstone contraption.

Various trees can be automatically grown, and then a TNT duper can blow them up. Lastly, a storage system can store various kinds of blocks and items dropped from the tree.

1) Common mob farm

The best farm to obtain loads of items in Minecraft is a common mob farm. This contraption can be built in the Overworld, where various hostile mobs spawn and get killed. Mobs like creepers, spiders, zombies, skeletons, etc., can drop items like gunpowder, spider eyes, strings, rotten flesh, bones, bows, and more. Even though some of the items might feel useless, they can be traded with villagers for emeralds.