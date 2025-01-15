Upcoming Minecraft update might negatively impact the parkour community

Mojang recently dropped a new Minecraft snapshot 25w02a, in which they introduced various new features arriving in an upcoming game drop. Apart from features like the falling leaves effect and new pig variants, the snapshot also introduced several bug fixes.

One of the bugs that were fixed quickly drew attention from the community since it was used as a movement technique for several years, especially among the Minecraft Parkour crowd. Here is everything to know about the movement bug that was fixed and could negatively affect Minecraft's sub-community.

Note: It is worth mentioning that the bug has only been fixed in the snapshot and will only be applied to the base game with the upcoming game drop.

All about the upcoming movement bug fix in Minecraft that could affect the parkour community

Directional movement speed bug

Over the years, many unique game modes, including parkour, bedwars, skywars, and others, have been created inside Minecraft. Players have progressively figured out how to bridge swiftly to either escape dangerous situations or simply move faster in most of these game modes.

Over time, players started noticing that walking and crouch-walking diagonally, was somewhat faster than walking in a straight line. Basically, if one moved their character diagonally while holding down two directional buttons, their movement speed was faster.

Soon enough, players began honing this technique and using it in parkour runs. They would crouch-walk or run diagonally to move faster and get across the map quickly.

Today, it has morphed into a technique. However, since Mojang still considers it a bug, it was recently fixed.

How the bug was fixed and how it will affect the parkour community

When Mojang released the Minecraft snapshot 25w02a, some players noticed that they were unable to move faster even when using the diagonal movement technique. That was when they realized that Mojang had fixed the bug.

It was noticed after a bug report (MC-271065) was created on April 2024 and was finally acknowledged and fixed by Mojang in the latest snapshot. This means that the bug has been fixed forever and the upcoming update will be the first stable version to not have it.

Since Minecraft parkour experts have used the diagonal movement technique for quite some time now, it will massively affect their speed during parkour of any kind. Furthermore, some jumps and areas in parkour servers might have to change because of this bug fix.

