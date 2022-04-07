Useful Railroads Minecraft mod: How to install, download link, features, and more

There are thousands of Minecraft mods for players to use, but few are as popular as Useful Railroads.

This mod clocks in with over eight million downloads. It is seen on a plethora of modded Minecraft servers and modpacks.

This guide contains information on how to install the Useful Railroads mod, including where to download it, its features, and much more.

How to install the Useful Railroads Minecraft mod

Before the Useful Railroads mod can be used, it must be installed correctly on the modded server or local modded game instance.

Players should note that as of right now, the latest release of the mod only supports Minecraft version 1.16.5. This means the latest version of the game (version 1.18) is not compatible with the mod at the time of writing.

Keeping that in mind, players can follow the guide below to successfully install the Useful Railroads mod:

Step 1) Make sure a Forge 1.16.5 profile is setup

Before players can even download the Useful Railroads mod, they must make sure that a Forge version 1.16.5 profile is set up correctly.

Those looking to install Forge for the first time can follow the helpful video guide below:

Step 2) Download the mod

Now that Forge has been successfully installed, it's time to download the Useful Railroads mod. The official download link for the mod can be found here.

Players should notice a file with the extension .jar being downloaded to their computer. This is the mod, and it will be installed shortly.

Step 3) Download the "uteamcore" Dependency

One of the unique things about the Useful Railroads mod is that it requires a dependency to function correctly.

In this case, the dependency is a mod called "uteamcore." It can be downloaded here.

Step 4) Install the files

Once the Useful Railroads mod jar file and uteamcore dependency have been downloaded, they can be installed.

This process is the same for any other forge mod out there. For those unaware, the installation process is as follows:

Press Windows key. Type %appdata% and press enter. Open the .Minecraft directory and open the "mods" folder. Drag the uteamcore and useful railroads file into this "mods" folder.

Step 5) Launch the game

If the previous steps have been followed correctly, the Useful Railroads mod should now be successfully installed.

Players can launch the game and check whether the mod has been successfully enabled or not via the main forge menu.

What does the Useful Railroads mod do?

Simply put, the Useful Railroads mod adds a bunch of upgrades to Minecraft's rail system. It adds high-speed rails that allow players to cover extreme distances with ease. This is particularly useful when playing Minecraft in a multiplayer instance.

There are also other types of rails that the mod adds, such as single direction rails, intersection rails, and ender rails.

This allows players to create intricate railway networks that are not possible in the vanilla version of the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh