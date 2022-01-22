Warden's artwork and game implementation revealed by Minecraft developers

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced their plans to move deep dark caves and all of its features to The Wild Update. One of the most anticipated mobs, the Warden, has been delayed and will release with version 1.19 update.

During the live stream, developers shared a new look of deep dark caves and its exclusive structure - deep dark cities. However, there wasn't much revealed about the Warden other than the fact that sculk catalysts can summon this horrific mob.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Get your own back on this terror of the deep by discovering its darkest secrets in Episode 6 of the Secrets of Minecraft youtu.be/cd7cVNeb0Uk Shhhh! We don’t only mean our presenters’ ceaseless bickering, that racket you’re making will attract the warden!Get your own back on this terror of the deep by discovering its darkest secrets in Episode 6 of the Secrets of Minecraft Shhhh! We don’t only mean our presenters’ ceaseless bickering, that racket you’re making will attract the warden!Get your own back on this terror of the deep by discovering its darkest secrets in Episode 6 of the Secrets of Minecraft 📺 youtu.be/cd7cVNeb0Uk https://t.co/Kt5ZO4q3Fq

On the official YouTube channel, Mojang has released a new video for the series "The Secrets of Minecraft." This time, the video focused on the Warden, and it showed some horrifying artwork of the mob from its early development stage.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: New information about the Warden

In the recent video, the show's hosts shared some old sculk blocks and Warden designs. The entire deep dark cave biome is created to feel out of the world. The atmosphere and the blocks do not have any similarities with the Overworld.

When developers were coming up with design ideas for sculk blocks, they thought of blocks straight out of 'Stranger Things,' or inspired by trypophobia and creepy bones. However, if Mojang had added these textures to Minecraft, the game would have to change its age rating.

Since the Warden would have textures similar to sculk blocks, the mob looked frightful in the development stage. Though the latest Warden design is scary enough, the old textures looked terrifying.

There is no need to fight the Warden

Warden chasing the narrator (Image via Mojang)

Warden isn't like any other mob in Minecraft; its strength matches, and may even go beyond, boss-type mobs like the Ender dragon and the Wither.

It will prove to be a more formidable foe than boss mobs. However, fighting this mob isn't necessary. The Warden is native to deep dark caves and won't appear anywhere else in the world.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even if players mistakenly stumble inside this terrifying cave biome, they won't have to face the Warden straightaway, as it only appears if players decide to stick around for too long.

Edited by Saman