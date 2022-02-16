What are the 3 types of books in Minecraft?

Books are an essential item in Minecraft. They have various uses, from enchanting items to writing anything on them. As players progress in the game, they understand their importance and use them frequently. There are three types of them in the game, all having different purposes.

They are common items that can be crafted easily with leather and paper. Leather can be obtained by killing cows or horses, and paper can be crafted with sugarcane. They can also be found in chest loot and trading with villagers or bartering with piglins.

All 3 types of books in Minecraft

1) Normal Book

Bookshelf crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

These are the most common types found in various villages, chest loots, etc. These can also be made with three pieces of paper and one leather on a crafting table. If players break a bookshelf, three of them will drop from it.

They are primarily used for making bookshelves with six planks. Other than that, they can also be used for trading with librarians for emeralds, and they can be enchanted with the help of an enchanting table.

2) Book and Quill

Players can use it to write anything in the game (Image via Minecraft)

This is a lesser-known type that not many players use in the game. This can be crafted with a book, a feather, and an ink sac. This is used to write anything inside the game.

Players can use it to write 100 pages (Java Edition) or 50 pages (Bedrock edition) worth of words in them. Each page can contain up to 798 characters or letters.

This is excellent if players want to write a journal while exploring and traveling in the game. It can also pass on some secret information in multiplayer lobbies.

3) Enchanted books

Enchanting a chestplate (Image via Mojang)

These are the third and final types most used by the players. These have various types of enchantment in them that can be applied to any gear. Players are always on the lookout for them, especially while looting chests and trading with librarians.

They contain one specific type of enchantment that can be used once in one gear. Treasure enchantments can only be found in the form of an enchanted book, making them all the more important.

