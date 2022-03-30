What is adventure mode used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft Java has four different game modes, each affecting how the game plays out in that world. These four game modes collectively create a customizable experience for the player, as players can use all four game modes as they see fit. The four game modes are creative, spectator, survival, and adventure.

While survival, spectator and creative modes serve as default game modes that let players change how they play in a specific world, the adventure mode plays out differently. The game mode is similar to survival mode in many ways, but there are certain differences that make it one of the best features of the game with regards to online servers and multiplayer worlds.

What are the uses of the adventure game mode in Minecraft?

The adventure mode in Minecraft is every builder and server host's best friend. The game mode was originally created to be used with custom-made maps created by players. The main purpose of the game mode is to stop players from placing any new blocks or destroying blocks that are already in place with their tools. This is done to avoid griefing and spoiling a player's build.

Adventure maps are one of the primary reasons why the adventure game mode exists. Adventure maps are player-made maps that are shared with the community for them to play in. These contain creative designs and maps that have molded according to the liking of the builder.

Adventure maps can be based on pop culture references like Hogwarts from the Harry Potter universe or custom-made mega builds like cities or empires.

While the player can change the game mode in these maps when downloaded, most of them come with adventure mode enabled. This is done so that map users can explore and use the map without disturbing any structure made inside it.

Many servers out there are specifically made for building, where each player is given a large plot of land to work in, and they can build whatever they want. Adventure mode is a great idea for such servers, as it prevents players from griefing or spoiling a beautiful build by being toxic.

While there is currently no way to do so in Java Edition, an option that allows players to place or break blocks in adventure mode exists in Education Edition or when a player enables Education Edition on Minecraft Bedrock.

The method or "ability" is a command that goes by the name of world builder. However, any player wanting to use this command on a server must have the permission to use it by the server admin or host.

Edited by Danyal Arabi