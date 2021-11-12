What is an Amplified world type in Minecraft?

Minecraft has naturally generated terrain that is quite realistic. It has plains, mountains, deserts, rivers, and more. All of these biomes blend into one another.

However, there is a special type of world generation that players can select and spawn into. This world looks far from normal and is much more dangerous to play on.

Minecraft offers other types of worlds for the Overworld, and one of them is called 'Amplified'. It can be activated in the world generation options by cycling through until a player reaches "AMPLIFIED". Gamers in this world must be extra cautious, as it is the most unforgiving world generation. Here is everything players need to know about the Amplified World of Minecraft.

Everything there is to know about the Amplified world type in Minecraft

As the name suggests, the Amplified world of Minecraft intensifies the normal terrain generation and randomizes it. Basically, the world can contain bizarre steep and high mountains, with each of them going up to the build limit in the game. Floating islands, crazy waterfalls/lavafalls, and more odd terrains become common sights.

Caverns and ravines are amplified to go right down to the bedrock. These are huge in size and can even have vegetation within the caves. There is hardly a plain flat surface to be found in this type of world.

There are missing and dislocated chunks as well, where no block will even be generated.

First iteration of Amplified world (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Even the oceans in the Amplified world are bigger than usual, and the ocean beds are much deeper and more uneven. This also affects any naturally generated structures in the game.

Villages, jungle temples, and desert temples are all generated despite the crazy elevation. Hence, some hilarious looking villages and other natural structures can be seen. Woodland Mansions can sometimes be found high above the ground, supported by a huge cobblestone tower.

Woodland Mansion in Amplified world (Image via YouTube)

One thing to keep in mind is that in order to generate this level of world, players need to have a capable computer. As the world is amplified and beefed up, Minecraft requires a lot more graphics performance and more RAM for lag-free gameplay.

