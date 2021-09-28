5 best Minecraft 1.18 world generation features

For the last few years, Mojang has delivered massive Minecraft updates like Update Aquatic, Village & Pillage, and Nether Update. This year, developers have planned a two-part update for Minecraft titled Caves and Cliffs.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is Mojang's most ambitious update ever. This update will change the Overworld forever by introducing many world generation features and changes. The immense size of the Caves and Cliffs update forced developers to split the update.

It has been over two months since Mojang released the 1.17 update. Developers are now working on Minecraft 1.18, the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update. Many new world generation features are already available in snapshots and beta versions.

New world generation features coming in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Wider rivers

Wider rivers (Image via Minecraft)

The 1.18 update is themed around caves and mountains, but that doesn't stop developers from tweaking other terrain features. In the upcoming Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, rivers are getting wider and will look far more realistic than they do right now.

Some rivers will act as entrances to the new waterlogged caves. Just like caves and mountains, exploring wide rivers is going to be another beautiful distracting feature.

4) Noise caves

Noise caves (Image via Minecraft)

Noise caves are a new way to generate caves in Minecraft. So far, Mojang has announced three types of noise caves: cheese, spaghetti, and noodle. Cheese caves are massive empty caves supported by pillars, whereas spaghetti caves are thin and elongated in space.

Noodle caves are long, extremely thin, and claustrophobic noise caves. Sometimes, players will fail to enter this cave because of its size.

3) Caves under oceans

Underwater caves (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 update will shift the bedrock layer from Y 0 to -64. Underwater caves are also getting tweaks in the upcoming update. Players can find noise caves filled with water below the oceans.

To help with exploration, developers have added magma blocks in underwater caves. Players can use bubble streams from magma blocks to recover their oxygen levels.

2) Sub-mountain biomes

New mountain biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains are getting a major overhaul in the 1.18 update. Developers have taken inspiration from real-life mountains and added a similar mountain generation to Minecraft.

Right now, Mojang has revealed six new mountain biomes: stony peaks, snow capped peaks, lofty peaks, snowy peaks, groves, and meadows. Out of these, snow capped peaks are the tallest mountain biomes that can reach up to Y level 260.

1) Cave biomes

New cave biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Cave biomes are one of the main attractions of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2. Players will discover three types of cave biomes in the 1.18 update: lush caves, dripstone caves, and deep dark caves.

Players can experience the lush caves and dripstone caves in 1.18 snapshots. However, deep dark caves are yet to be added.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

