What do Axolotls eat in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Axolotls in Minecraft are new mobs set to be released in the summer as part of the Caves and Cliffs update. They are passive to players. However, an Axolotl will attack other underwater mobs. The two mobs they will not attack are turtles and dolphins. The Axolotl attacks the other mobs as a method of hunting. Their preferred food that players can feed them is tropical fish.

What do Axolotls eat in Minecraft?

Image via Mojang

Players can interact with the Axolotls in Minecraft the same way as any peaceful mob. They can be fed tropical fish or buckets of tropical fish. Feeding the Axolotls will cause them to breed and produce a baby with experience points for the player. Once two axolotls breed, they need a few minutes of rest before a player can feed them to breed again.

Since they are found in various colors, the baby will only inherit its color from one parent. This is a breeding trait that can also be found in Minecraft rabbits. There is always a slim chance of the Axolotl baby being a rare blue. The typical colors are pink, brown, cyan, and gold. A brown Axolotl is wild. Meanwhile, pink Axolotls are called leucistic.

Players can use tropical fish and buckets of tropical fish to lure Axolotls. Minecraft Axolotl will not survive on land. However, they can wander on land in the rain or during Minecraft's stormy weather. However, it is not a good idea to keep Axolotls out of the water.

An Axolotl will typically try to find the nearest source of water when brought to land. If the Axolotl isn't taking the bait and following the fish, a player can use a lead instead.

Buckets can be used to collect Axolotls the same way a player can to a fish. A baby will still mature in the bucket and may respawn as an adult. However, once they have respawned, Axolotls won't despawn naturally in Minecraft. This is a common trick used by players to keep fish in flat worlds.