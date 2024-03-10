What is Baritone mod for Minecraft

Minecraft is a survival game, so one of the most important things a player does is mine and gather resources to craft better gear and progress in the game. This continues on until the Ender Dragon is defeated or the player gets bored. However, due to how long it can take to get enough resources for some mega builds, automating the process is tempting.

Thankfully, the Baritone mod, created by a team of more than 60 contributors on Github, is able to automate the gathering of resources very easily.

However, it also has a plethora of other incredibly useful features, all of which are detailed below.

What is Minecraft's Baritone mod?

Baritione is a pathfinding mod that specializes in navigation, automation, and utility. There are a plethora of movement commands that players can use that will cause them to automatically travel to a specified location. However, it does not just walk. It will place blocks, parkour, and even mine to get to the specified location.

There are also useful commands, such as automatically following specific entities, such as Minecraft's useful cats, which tend to run away in crazy directions. However, where Baritone shows its true potential is in its automatic build and mining capabilities.

Players have access to a series of commands very similar to the famous WorldEdit mod, which can select areas and automatically mine them. This process is not instant like WorldEdit; however, Baritone causes the player to mine the blocks manually. Additionally, players can specify an item to mine, and Baritone will automatically hunt the item down and collect it.

The Baritone mod's automation is a huge convenience for farms (Image via Mojang)

Baritione is capable of more than destruction, however. There are commands to replace blocks automatically, which is useful for trying out different materials for a survival base without having to break each test wall manually. There is even a command to farm and replant crops without any player input, totally solving any sort of food issues that the player might have had.

The convenience and utility of the mod come from its ability to save coordinates as waypoints. These can then be used to automatically travel between locations. It is not quite as quick as some of the fastest ways to travel in Minecraft, but it isn't unbearably slow, either.

Where did Baritone get its name?

According to Baritone's official mod Github page, the name comes from the deep and instantly recognizable voice of FitMC, an incredible YouTuber, up there with the game's best, producing historical pieces on the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft: 2t2b.

Due to the robotic nature of the mod and the fact that it completely automates resource gathering, even allowing players to get resources they don't know exist, this mod is not recommended for multiplayer. It may work, but if anyone discovers its use, the end result will be a ban. Keep this mod for single-player worlds, and just enjoy Minecraft's best servers for what they are.