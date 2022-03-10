What is blackstone mostly used for in Minecraft?

Considered by some Minecraft players to be the "cobblestone of the Nether," blackstone is a dark-tinted block that can only be found in the dangerous, fiery dimension.

Found in the lower reaches of the Nether, especially in basalt deltas, blackstone is a fairly common block in the dangerous locale. It may not be as prevalent as netherrack in Minecraft, but if players spend any amount of time in the Nether, they're likely to encounter it.

Although it is slightly weaker in hardness compared to cobblestone, it is quite often used as a replacement for the block in the event players don't have cobblestone on-hand.

Minecraft: How is blackstone used as a replacement for cobblestone?

Blackstone can be used as a cobblestone substitute in many crafting recipe (Image via @EckoxSoldier/Twitter)

Arguably the most prevalent use of blackstone in Minecraft is its ability to serve as a cobblestone substitute.

Though blackstone can be used to form many items and blocks that cobblestone can, it's not definitive. Specifically, blackstone cannot be used to craft droppers, dispensers, or pistons.

However, blackstone can still be formed into different block variants such as walls, slabs, and stairs. These blocks carry a distinct blackstone appearance, whereas items created with blackstone as a cobblestone replacement still possess their ordinary appearance.

Below, players can find a list of craftable items where blackstone replaces cobblestone in the recipe:

Brewing Stand - Three blackstone, one blaze rod

- Three blackstone, one blaze rod Furnace - Eight blackstone

- Eight blackstone Stone Axe - Three blackstone, two sticks

- Three blackstone, two sticks Stone Hoe - Two blackstone, two sticks

- Two blackstone, two sticks Stone Sword - Two blackstone, one stick

- Two blackstone, one stick Stone Pickaxe - Three blackstone, two sticks

- Three blackstone, two sticks Stone Shovel - One blackstone, two sticks

If players aren't interested in using blackstone as a substitute in Minecraft, they can look to the block's other uses. For example, standard blackstone blocks can be converted into polished blackstone blocks at the stonecutter. The intriguing and dark appearance of blackstone also makes it an excellent decorative block.

For structures like dark shrines or wicked castles, blackstone can be an excellent block selection despite its relative lack of durability and blast resistance compared to some other stone blocks. Players can even place a blackstone underneath a note block in order for the note block to create a bass drum sound when activated.

Edited by Saman