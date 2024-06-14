What does Breach do in Minecraft?

Breach in Minecraft is an enchantment that was released in Minecraft 1.21 update. The latest patch provides a lot of new content, including fresh mobs, features, an underground structure, and more. It also brings some new exciting areas you can happily explore and play with fun challenges to show off your combat skills.

The breach enchantment is exclusively for the mace, a brand-new weapon introduced by the 1.21 version update. This article will talk about how to acquire this enchantment in Minecraft and what it does.

What is Breach in Minecraft?

Breach enchanted Mace in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

A new enchantment in Minecraft 1.21, Breach allows the mace to reduce the effectiveness of the enemy's armor value by 15% at level 1. That figure increases with each of this enchantment's levels. While Breach 1 lowers enemy armor by 15%, Breach 4 is much more powerful. It lowers enemy armor by 60%.

Trending

Breach can be used to fight armored mobs and players, but with the exception of regular mobs. For additional information, here's a brief list of everything Breach 4 does.

Breach 4 mace kills a fully enchanted netherite armor-protected player in eight critical hits.

Breach 4 mace kills a fully enchanted leather armor-protected player in seven critical hits.

Breach 4 mace kills a fully enchanted netherite, iron, or leather-protected player in four critical hits if used with the Strength 2 status effect.

Also read: 7 features you need to try first in Minecraft 1.21 update

How to obtain the Breach enchantment?

Enchantment Table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breach can be obtained through an enchanting table. It can them be applied to a book to turn it into an enchanted book, which can be used to enchant a mace. Also, Breach can be obtained through its enchanted book, Form, which is found in ominous vaults and in other places that generates enchanted books.

Here's how to obtain the Breach in two ways:

1) Enchanting Table

The first method is quite easy and requires you to use the enchanting table. There are two slots on it, and you need to put the mace in the left one and lapis lazuli in the right one.

Also read: Minecraft enchantments guide: Everything You Need To Know

2) Enchanting Book

The second method requires you to roam around the world in Minecraft in search of the enchanted book Form. You can find it in structures that have enchanted books. Once you find this item, you can generate the breach enchantment.

That covers everything you need to know about Breach enchantment in Minecraft. For more Minecraft news and guides, check out our other articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback