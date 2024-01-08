What is Breeze client in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

The Breeze client Minecraft mod is great for adding features and functionality to the game. It has become quite popular among Hypixel server players, notably in Bed Wars, SkyWars, and SkyBlock games.

Many fun minigames in Minecraft let players get competitive with the element of thrill. Breeze client helps players win in these minigames by giving them “special” abilities. Here’s everything about Breeze client and what it does.

What is Breeze client?

It is a JavaScript client that works in Minecraft and lets players do much more than they can in the base game. It is a mod, or in other terms, a type of cheat in the Hypixel server. Breeze Client is not just a player enhancement; it also allows players to change how the game looks and operates. Here’s everything the client offers in detail.

Player enhancements

Player mods in Breeze client (Image via Breeze)

Games on the Hypixel server often require players to be competitive due to their PvP modes; there's also a rank system on the server. Breeze client lets players add or improve their abilities with mods.

These mods include several abilities. For example, Aim Assist improves players' aim, HitBoxes makes enemy hitboxes larger and allows players to easily hit their targets, BowAim helps players aim with a bow, and Reach allows players to get to further enemies easily.

There are many more player mods that come under blatant and closet cheating. For those unaware, blatant cheating is when the others on the server know that the player is cheating, while closet cheating (also called ghost cheating) is when the cheats are subtle.

Game enhancements

Game enhancement and mods in Breeze client (Image via Breeze)

The client also offers game enhancements that completely change Minecraft visually and functionally. It lets players change the UI completely, adding custom shortcuts and multiple HUD options for specific functions.

Breeze UI also comes with customizable options, including multiple themes. These HUD mods can drastically improve gameplay, especially in games like Bed Wars.

Pricing

Breeze client is not a free tool. It comes in different tiers and prices, giving players more purchase options. The basic version costs $19.99, and it is a lifetime license or a one-time purchase.

Breeze Plus is the premium version of the client and offers everything the basic version does, along with some extra mods such as BowAim and BackTrack. It also offers early access to upcoming features and more customization options. Breeze Plus will cost players $29.99 for the lifetime license.

There’s another option for players who want to try Breeze first. The client's basic version can be purchased for $7.49 a month.

Breeze Basic Breeze Plus Breeze Monthly $19.99 $29.99 $7.49 Most features All the features Most features

Refunds are only allowed if the client does not work, and a request is made within five business days of purchasing the client. Other than that, it is non-refundable.

Detectability

The website mentions the client is undetectable (Image via Breeze)

Using any mod or cheat on a server can result in a permanent ban. Except for a few servers that allow cheating or modding, most of the servers, including Hypixel, will ban players from using any mods.

While the official website of Breeze calls their client "undetectable," there is no guarantee that players will be able to ‘closet cheat’ in the game. So, using this client will put players at risk and can result in a ban.