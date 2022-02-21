What does Calcite do in Minecraft?

Calcite is a block that has been in Minecraft since the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. During this time, it has found its special place within the infinite world.

Primarily used as a decorative block, calcite is located as part of the structure of amethyst geodes. This beautiful material can be harvested by players and used to make their structures look great, which is something it does quite easily.

Calcite in Minecraft can be found as a part of an amethyst geode

As of 1.18 Caves & Cliffs: Part II, amethyst geodes can be located between 30 and -63 blocks on the Y-layer, which is a vertical measurement of depth in Minecraft.

Once players are at the correct depth, they can begin looking for an amethyst geode. When they locate one, they will not only be able to mine beautiful amethysts, but calcite will be available there as well.

Locating an amethyst geode can be difficult

Even when knowing the correct depth to be at to find an amethyst geode, it can still be quite difficult for players to locate one. One of the easiest ways for players to locate a geode is by exploring caves.

Geodes will typically have a crack inside of them, which will allow players to look inside and see the familiar purple glow of the amethysts. This will let players know they are in the right spot.

Players should ensure that they use a pickaxe when mining calcite

Players should ensure they use the correct tools in order to mine calcite. (Image via Minecraft).

After all the effort expended to locate an amethyst geode, players will want to ensure that they are mining calcite using a pickaxe. There does not have to be any specific type of pickaxe, but if they do not use one, the block will simply break and will not yield any calcite for the player to pick up.

For this reason, it is recommended to never mine a block of calcite without the pickaxe being equipped.

Calcite can be used as a decorative block

Calcite has a unique texture that can look really good when used as a decorative block for a structure. Much more visually appealing than perhaps building a cobblestone tower, players could build one out of calcite and it would create a very eye-catching structure.

Combined with certain types of planks, such as oak planks, they can create castle-like structures that look quite grand.

There may be more options for calcite builds in the future

The texture of calcite is very detailed and opens up plenty of build options for players. (Image via Minecraft)

As of now, calcite blocks can only be used for decorative purposes. But it is possible that with a future update, the block could be used for more items, such as creating stairs and slabs. This would open up a lot more possibilities for Minecraft players to make detailed builds using it as a base.

