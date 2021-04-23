Calcite in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Calcite in Minecraft is due to be added as part of the massively anticipated 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. As of writing, Calcite has been implemented inside early 1.17 snapshot versions, giving Minecrafters a chance to experiment and learn about this upcoming block.

The Calcite block, staying true to its real-life counterpart, features a prominent bright white texture with a rough-looking exterior.

Everything players need to know about Calcite in Minecraft

Where is Calcite found in Minecraft?

Currently, the only way players can obtain Calcite in Minecraft is to find a geode inside an underground cave system. These geodes contain amethyst crystals inside of them, along with Calcite and smooth basalt blocks on the outer layers of the geode structures.

The inside of a geode in Minecraft containing Calcite

Players can locate geodes deep underground in Minecraft, specifically inside caves. Luckily, it shouldn't take long to run into one of these amethyst geodes. In fact, they are one of the most common underground structures in Minecraft in their current state.

What is the use for Calcite in Minecraft?

Unfortunately, in the current state of Calcite in Minecraft, as of the latest 1.17 snapshot, not much can be done with the block. However, another block added to the game is always a good thing, as it means builders have a more diverse arsenal to create epic things with.

Although it's a shame there isn't really much practical use for Calcite, players who would like to pick the block up must make sure to break it with a pickaxe. This is because Calcite has the same properties as stone, such that it will not drop anything if broken with anything but a pickaxe.

1.17 is, of course, not officially released at the time this article was written. Therefore, it's entirely possible that Mojang may decide to add some unique uses for Calcite.

