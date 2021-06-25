What can players make with calcite in Minecraft?

Calcite is a new block that was added to Minecraft in the new 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. It is a carbonate mineral that is found as part of amethyst geodes which are part of the new update.

Calcite in Minecraft, much like real-life calcite, has a very bright white texture with a somewhat rough-looking exterior. Players might be wondering what calcite is used for, seeing as it's so new. So, listed below are a few things players are able to make with calcite!

How can players use calcite in Minecraft?

Where is Calcite found?

Calcite naturally generates as a part of the structure of amethyst geodes. Amethyst geodes are underground structures found in Overworld biomes. These geodes will commonly generate between Y=70 and the bedrock layer. In these amethyst geodes, calcite is found between the smooth basalt and block of amethyst layers.

In order to obtain calcite, players must mine it with a pickaxe. Any pickaxe will mine it, but if the player mines the block without a pickaxe, it will drop nothing.

What can players do and make with Calcite?

Unfortunately, calcite is currently only used for decoration and has no other uses. However, that doesn't have to be a bad thing!

Calcite looks somewhat similar to quartz, just slightly rougher on the outside. Because of this, many players can benefit from using calcite as a part of their builds.

Image via YouTube

The image above is a good example of using calcite in a Minecraft build. The tower on the right is made mostly out of calcite, which gives white builds a regal look. It also makes the tower appear somewhat textured rather than flat solid.

Players have also been seen experimenting with things like calcite caves, where they replace most of the stone in a cave with calcite. This can be seen down below, where the player has placed loads of calcite in a dripstone cave.

Image via Twitter

Again, as of now, calcite is mainly used for building and decorating in Minecraft. However, in future updates, it might be possible that the block will have more usage.Players should keep an eye out for updates!

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Ashish Yadav