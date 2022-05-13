What can you use instead of ladders in Minecraft?

As every player knows, Minecraft has a world that stretches on for an almost infinite number of blocks. Additionally, the fact that the game has a dynamically generating sandbox world means that the terrain of the game is often uneven, which can prove to be treacherous at times. While many gaps can be bridged, using the plaster’s ability to jump, cross some gaps, and climb in certain spaces requires external items for assistance.

Ladders are one of the primary items used to get to a higher place in Minecraft. They are especially effective when trying to climb out of caves, ravines, or caverns (or in Dream’s case, breaking one’s fall after attempting a deadly jump from a cliff.)

However, in the event that ladders are unavailable to the player, they are forced to use other resources at their disposal. There are many alternatives to ladders when it comes to climbing high places. This article lists five of these tools.

Some of the alternatives for ladders in Minecraft

1) Water buckets

Water can be scooped up in buckets in the game, as most players know. The primary use of water buckets is widely considered to be for breaking one's fall or putting out the burning effects of fire or lava. However, another great use of water buckets is to place a stream of water a few blocks above the player, and then swim upwards.

2) Ender Pearls

The mystical Ender Pearls are some of the most convenient ways to travel within Minecraft. All players have to do is throw them in any direction and/or most importantly, any height, and they will be teleported to the selected location. However, players will have to be careful and will have to throw the ender pearl while keeping in mind the trajectory and destination of the pearl.

3) Vines

Vines can be described as natural ladders in Minecraft. These plants can only be found in the jungle, lush caves, and swamp biomes. Players can climb tall jungle wood trees or oak trees in the swamp biome by simply walking into vines. Vines may also be generated on the watchtowers in pillager outposts, in jungle temples, and in the 'allium' room of a woodland mansion.

4) Blocks

This option is quite an obvious one. However, it is one of the most feasible options on the list, given that the game itself is made up of all kinds of blocks. Blocks like dirt and cobblestone are commonly available throughout the world of the game. Players can carry stacks of these blocks and use them to build platforms or towers that carry them to a higher place.

5) Redstone contraptions/ Slime blocks

Redstone is a considerably rare resource found deep in the caves of Minecraft's overworld dimension. The resource is used to construct several machine-like structures and contraptions that help players in different ways. One of the most popular contraptions is the elevator.

Many designs for a redstone elevator include slime blocks (obtained from slimes), as they allow the player to bounce higher and allow sticky pistons to be made, which further assist in building contraptions like elevators.

