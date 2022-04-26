What do chickens eat in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a game that is teeming with life, which can serve as a nod to the player base and demographic and the game’s use of hundreds of in-game living entities called mobs.

Mobs can consist of various entities, including fantasy creatures like the enderman and witches, undead beings like zombies and skeletons, and animals like cows, pigs, and sheep. This article will focus on one of the cutest and tiniest mobs in the game: the chicken.

Chickens are a passive mob that is commonly found in pleasant and grassy biomes throughout the worlds of Minecraft. They are extremely cute and can be kept as pets with no complications.

This article delves into what type of food chickens eat.

Food items consumed by chickens in Minecraft

Like cows, chickens are some of the few mobs in the game that only eat one type of food. They consume seeds, which can also be used to breed them. Listed below are all four seeds that can be consumed by chickens.

Also, Minecraft players can prompt a chicken to follow them when they have seeds in their hands. This can be used to attract multiple chickens towards any farm players might have made or to bring back any chickens that have escaped as they do tend to run out when fence doors are opened.

1) Wheat seeds

Wheat seeds are some of the easiest seeds to find in all of Minecraft. They have a chance to be dropped when players break or mine grass with anything other than shears. Wheat seeds are the best chance of getting an early chicken farm in the works. As an added bonus, they can be used to make a wheat farm, which yields bread.

2) Melon seeds

Melons are often found growing in villages and inside jungle biomes. If not given enough light, these plants can fail to fully grow and drop 0-2 melon seeds. Like the others on this list, these seeds can be used to breed chickens to multiply chicken farms. Melon seeds can also be found inside abandoned mineshaft chests or dungeon chests.

3) Beetroot seeds

Beetroot is another crop that is often seen growing on village farms or inside chests in end cities. Players can get beetroot seeds inside dungeon chests or by breaking or mining beetroot plants. They can also be obtained by using a hoe tool on grass, although this only has a 1/16 or 0.0625% chance.

4) Pumpkin seeds

Like their counterparts above, Pumpkin seeds can be obtained in chests that are found in abandoned mineshafts by breaking pumpkins. Also, when a player places a pumpkin inside a crafting grid, essentially deconstructing a pumpkin, the result is four pumpkin seeds. Pumpkins grow out in plains, swamps, extreme hills, and sometimes snow biomes.

Chickens in the game are the primary source of eggs, chicken, and feathers. They have no fall damage as they can flap their wings to float down to the ground. Additionally, it is possible for multiple chickens to follow players when they are carrying seeds.

