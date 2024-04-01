It’s April Fools Day and players are waiting for Minecraft to start participating with Easter eggs and fun content. Players are anticipating all things that can be expected from Mojang and thankfully, we already have a sneak peek of the first Easter egg.

The official Minecraft website has been updated with numerous poisonous potatoes throughout the page. There’s a health bar displayed above, and when you click on the potatoes, it starts depleting, just like in the game. Once all the hearts disappear, a message appears, saying, “You Awoke the Toxifin.”

Perhaps this is another hint? Here’s what to expect from Minecraft April Fools 2024.

Things to expect from Minecraft on April Fools 2024

Minecraft April Fools Easter egg (Image via Mojang Studios)

As of now, only the official website has the April Fools Easter egg. But if we look at previous year’s references, we can expect Mojang Studios to have planned something for the game's Launcher and even a snapshot of the game.

Last year during April Fools, the game's Launcher was set on fire and players had to find and use the water bucket to put it out. Since the Minecraft 1.21 update is bringing a lot of new items and mobs, especially the mace and the breeze, perhaps this time the official launcher will have something related to them.

Another important addition to the game was the wind charge. So it would not be too far-fetched to assume that the launcher will have some Easter egg related to the wind charge as well.

Coming to the most exciting part, Mojang Studios might release a snapshot for April Fools 2024. Last year, the developers released Snapshot 23w13a_or_b which had multiple options to choose from. It included a portal made up of glowstone, a nod to the mythical aether portal in the game.

Coming to the website Easter egg, clicking on poisonous potatoes results in losing all the hearts and the death screen shows a mob that looks like an elder guardian but with poisonous effects. The message above says “You Awoke the Toxifin.” Perhaps the snapshot might add a joke mob that players can defeat.

Mojang Studios has always come up with interesting things to add to the game for April Fools. For example, in 2019 Mojang released the Minecraft 3D snapshot referencing the classic Doom game.

It also added a lot of interesting cheats and mobs such as the God Horse mob. It would be interesting to see if the Easter egg involves the mace, the wind charge, or something else altogether.