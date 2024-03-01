The world of Minecraft is filled with a variety of different things, from trees and grass to ravines and mountains covering the landscape. With the recent Caves and Cliffs updates, the terrain generation has become even more bumpy and irregular. Manually breaking every block is a way to clear a particular area, but that can take a lot of effort and time. So, what is the fastest way to clear an area in Minecraft? Let’s find out.

Using tools to clear areas in Minecraft

Let’s say you want to clear out a specific area that is not too big. This could be a small mountain, uneven grassland, or a sandy shore. Clearing out small areas using tools such as a shovel, axe, or the pickaxe.

But since we are talking about the fastest way to clear the area, having normal tools will not cut it. You need the fastest tool, with the best enchantment to further enhance its speed, and a beacon nearby to make clearing the area blazing fast.

Pickaxes, axes, or shovels made of netherite and enchanted with efficiency V enchantment will turn them into the fastest tools in the game. A pickaxe should be used for stones or sandstones, an axe for trees, and a shovel for dirt, gravel, or sand.

But the speed can be increased even further by placing a beacon nearby. Within its effective range, the beacon can give players haste, which makes mining even faster. This is the fastest way to clear an area without mods or commands.

Using commands

Using commands to clear an area (image via YouTube/Nile)

If the area you want to clear out is too large or too dense with mountains, trees, and dirt, making netherite tools, enchanting them, making a beacon, and then placing it would be tedious, even in creative mode. Even after all this, clearing out large areas with tools would take an eternity.

It is better to use commands to clear out large areas. This is particularly beneficial for people who want to build something large in Minecraft creative mode. The other great thing about this method is that you do not have to download any mods.

First, you need to turn on your coordinates to use this method. This will be important as you must tell the game the exact locations of the area you want to clear. So go to the area you wish to clear to start and note the coordinates.

Then, move to where you want the clearing process to finish. Open the command chat and type:

/fill coordinates ~~~ air

For example, if your start coordinates are 362 32 765 (for x, y, z), then the command should look like this:

/fill 362 32 765 ~~~ air

You can also replace ‘air’ with ‘grass’ to fill the area with grass. That’s all you need to do to clear out the area in Minecraft quickly.