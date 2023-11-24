What is the hidden redstone room in Minecraft's ancient city?

Ancient city is a structure in Minecraft that generates deep underneath the Overworld's surface. It was added with the 1.19 update, which also brought the spooky Deep Dark biome. Since it will always generate inside the new biome area, the ancient city is infested with loads of sculk blocks.

Apart from that, it is a massive area, with loads of open rooms, corridors, and a city center that oddly looks like the terrifying hostile mob, Warden.

That said, soon after it was added to the game's snapshots, players started discovering a secret room underneath the city center that had all kinds of redstone contraptions. Here is everything you need to know about the secret room in the ancient city.

Everything to know about the secret redstone room in Minecraft's ancient city

How to get into the secret redstone room in Minecraft's ancient cities

Soon after entering an ancient city, Minecrafters will spot the enormous Warden-like monument in the center of the structure. When they approach the statue, they can find a single chest right at its foot, a small pathway made of walls, or some other type of generation.

These will change depending on the ancient city because the goal of this puzzle is to get the players inside the hidden chamber. A chest can have one golden apple, or a pathway area could have a different type of block.

In essence, these various puzzles will transmit a signal to the hidden chamber, where a redstone contraption will activate and unlock the door. The actual door will be situated beneath the statue's entire framework.

Since players know by now that there is a secret room somewhere hidden near the statue, they can, of course, start mining blocks and enter the room that way as well.

What is inside the secret redstone room in Minecraft's ancient cities?

The contents of the ancient city secret room will astound the players once they open and enter it. There will be multiple rooms with various kinds of redstone contraptions across the entire space. Explorers will notice that there are long redstone connections and sticky pistons that create the secret door itself.

Depending on the random generation of the structure, they can find various kinds of redstone contraptions as soon as they enter the secret room. Some might have a contraption with wool blocks, while others might have a ton of redstone lamps scattered with redstone dust and repeaters connected to them.

Players can also discover several smaller redstone circuits—which include target blocks, lecterns, etc.—in other rooms. There may be areas of the room that are entirely vacant as well.

This hidden chamber was not mentioned in any of Mojang's patch notes for the Minecraft 1.19 update. Hence, this could also be added to the list of many unofficial lores created by the playerbase.

In conclusion, this secret redstone room in ancient cities makes the structure itself much more interesting to explore, especially for those who do not know about it at all.