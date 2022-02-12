What are the importance and use of honey in Minecraft?

Honey has been a part of Minecraft since the Buzzy Bees update back in 2019. It might be a lesser known and even lesser used item but it holds an important role in the game.

It is a liquid item that can only be obtained by storing in a glass bottle. Players can obtain it by using a glass bottle on a beehive, or with honey blocks and sugar. They can then use it in various ways, from drinking it, to making redstone contraptions.

Important uses of honey in Minecraft

1) Sugar

Sugar crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

With the help of the item, players can make sugar in the game. Sugar in Minecraft can be crafted by simply putting the item in a crafting grid. It can then be used for various purposes such as brewing potions, fermenting spider eyes, making cake and pies. Making sugar with this is better than sugarcane as it crafts three sugar items (as opposed to one with sugarcane).

2) Food item

It can be consumed as a food item (Image via Mojang)

It can also be used as a food item in the game. Players can drink it from the glass bottle to replenish hunger and health bars. It is a great source of food as it recovers three hunger bars.

3) Removing poison

poison effect (Image via Mojang)

Another great thing about this item is that it can remove the poison effect. Players can suffer from poisoning by eating rotten meat, getting attacked by pufferfish or by a potion of poison. On drinking it, players can remove any kind of poison effect. However, it doesn't work like milk, which removes any and all status effects.

4) Crafting honey blocks

These blocks are translucent (Image via Minecraft)

Probably the most important use of the item is that it can be crafted into honey blocks, which have plenty of uses. To craft the block, players need to place four bottles in a square shape. These blocks can only be obtained with honey bottles.

It is a very important block for certain redstone contraptions. It has properties which differ from slime blocks, and are usually used together in complex redstone machines. These blocks can also be used to slow down mobs, prevent fall damage and lure bees.

