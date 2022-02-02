Top 3 craftable items from sugar cane in Minecraft 1.18

Sugar cane in Minecraft can often be found near bodies of water, and it serves a few useful crafting purposes for both early and late-game players.

Despite not being quite as useful as certain crops in Minecraft, sugar cane nonetheless has its uses. Specifically, the easy-to-grow crop can be crafted both into sugar or paper.

Sugar is a core component in both crafting certain items as well as brewing potions. With regards to paper, the item has a wide array of crafting recipes including banner patterns, cartography tables, maps, and more. This makes sugar cane quite important in Minecraft despite it not being edible like many other crops in the game.

Top craftable Minecraft items that originate from sugar cane

3) Books

Books are integral to making bookshelves and enchanting tables (Image via Mojang)

When sugar cane is crafted into paper in Minecraft, it can be used to create books by combining the paper with leather. Although books aren't much on their own as an item, they can be crafted into two very vital survival tools: Enchanting tables and bookshelf blocks.

By pairing these two blocks together, players can improve the quality of the enchantments that their enchanting table provides, making the table much more useful than it would otherwise be. Stronger enchantments means a stronger player, so piling up enough books to make an enchanting table and several bookshelves can be a huge help.

2) Fermented spider eyes

Fermented spider eyes are a central brewing material for offense-oriented potions (Image via Mojang)

When sugar cane is refined into sugar in Minecraft, several options open up to players including the creation of things like cakes or pumpkin pies. However, by combining sugar with a brown mushroom and a spider eye, players can form fermented spider eyes.

These eyes are an excellent brewing ingredient, capable of corrupting existing potions and forming them into offense-oriented potions such as potions of weakness, slowness, and harming. The eyes can also be used to create potions of invisibility, so the extensive brewing capabilities of this lone item are simply too good to pass up.

1) Firework rockets

With enough firework rockets, players can propel themselves in Elytra flight for a considerably long time (Image via Mojang)

By combining paper with gunpowder, players can create firework rockets in Minecraft. Although these items can make for a lovely visual display (especially if they add fireworks stars to the mix), they are also one of the best items to be had for players who are utilizing Elytra. By using firework rockets during Elytra flight, players can propel themselves and get a boost from the rockets.

This can prolong Elytra flight and also allow players to move quickly while in the air. It should be noted that using a rocket to boost the player will make maneuvering difficult until the rocket fizzles out, so players will want to make sure they have enough room for a boost midair before using their rockets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish