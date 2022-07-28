What items can you use in a brewing stand in Minecraft 1.19 update

Brewing is a big part of Minecraft. Not only do some potions count towards completing achievements and advancements, but many are vital to completing certain tasks and beating the game. It's incredibly difficult to survive the End and defeat the Ender Dragon if players don't have a Potion of Slow Falling.

Other potions can be the difference between life and death, like Potion of Instant Healing or Potion of Water Breathing. Each potion has a unique effect that can either be used to help the player or harm their enemy.

Brewing is necessitated, but there's so much to gain by doing it. Here's how to brew, including what items can be used in a brewing stand.

A complete guide to brewing in Minecraft 1.19

The following items are required to do any type of brewing:

Brewing stand

Blaze powder

Water bottle

Nether wart

In the brewing stand, Minecraft gamers can place blaze powder in the fuel slot. This will burn and power the block, just like coal in a furnace.

The Nether wart is the first brewing ingredient. It goes above the water bottles and turns them into awkward potions, which can then be used to brew most other potions.

Nether wart grows in Nether fortresses (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, redstone as the brewing ingredient makes a mundane potion, gunpowder makes a splash water bottle, a fermented spider eye makes a potion of weakness, glowstone dust turns a water bottle into a thick potion, and Dragon's Breath turns it into a lingering potion.

All these items can be used as brewing ingredients, but Nether wart is the most common one.

These items can be used on awkward potions to turn them into what is considered a potion with a positive effect.

Sugar (speed)

Rabbit's foot (leaping)

Glistering Melon (instant health)

Pufferfish (water breathing)

Magma cream (fire resistance)

Phantom Membranes (slow falling)

Golden carrot (night vision)

Blaze powder (strength)

Ghast tear (regeneration)

Turtle shell (slowness, resistance)

Fermented spider eye (invisibility)

Here are the items that can be put into awkward potions that have negative effects:

Spider eye (poison)

Fermented spider eye (weakness)

Fermented spider eye (slowness)

Fermented spider eye (harming)

These are currently all the items that can be used in a brewing stand. Future updates may change that, but the Minecraft 1.19 update did not.

How to use a brewing stand

Using a brewing stand might seem daunting, but it's really not that difficult. Finding one is tough since Minecraft gamers have to get lucky and find a village with a cleric or visit the Nether to get blaze rods.

Blaze rods are required to fuel the table, and Nether warts are the first brewing ingredient, so a trip to the Nether is necessary.

In the brewing stand, three water bottles can be placed at the bottom. In the fuel slot sits blaze powder (crafted from rods), and Nether warts sit in the brewing ingredient slot.

After a short period of time, the bottles should become awkward potions. Simply replacing the brewing ingredients will start brewing them into whatever potion the Minecraft player chooses.

