What does the lure enchantment do in Minecraft?

Lure is one of the many enchantments present in Minecraft. In the huge sandbox game, players have to survive the various dangers of the world using several gear and power-ups to gain the upper hand.

Several items, such as weapons, tools, and armor, can be enchanted. Similarly, fishing rods can also be enchanted with the lure power-up.

When players fish in the game, they can get several types of loot from a body of water. Everything from fish to rare enchanted books can be pulled out. However, players will have to wait for a while for an item to hook onto the bait. This can take quite a while if players are aiming to get good loot from fishing. This is where the lure enchantment comes into play.

How to get and use the lure enchantment in Minecraft?

How to get the powerup

Since the lure enchantment is exclusive to the fishing rod, players will need to have the item first. Fishing rods can be crafted with three sticks and two strings.

Once they have the rod, players can simply place it on an enchanting table and find the specific power-up. The lure has three levels, and players will need more XP to reach the higher levels.

Lures can also be found as an enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Since there are only a few enchantments for a fishing rod, players can easily find the one they are looking for. Alternatively, players can also get an enchanted book from a Librarian or in chest loot.

What does it do and how to use it

It decreases the time it takes for an item to hook (Image via Minecraft)

The lure enchantment essentially decreases the overall time it takes for an item to hook on the bait of the fishing rod. When players fish, they normally have to wait for a while before they hook an item.

Lures can decrease this wait time. It has three levels, with each level decreasing the time by five seconds. This speeds up fishing and increases the chances of quickly getting valuable loot.

When combining lure with the luck of the sea power-up, players can further increase their chances of getting something valuable.

A pufferfish caught with an enchanted fishing rod (Image via Minecraft)

Additionally, there are other ways to decrease the wait time as well, like fishing in the rain or simply making sure that the hook (bobber) is directly exposed to the sky.

Edited by Danyal Arabi