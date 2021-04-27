Alpacas, otherwise known as llamas, are tall animal mobs typically found in the mountain biome or following a wandering trader. These neutral mobs were added to the game with the 1.10 update.

The original plan was to add alpacas to Minecraft. However, Jens Bergensten left the decision to a Twitter poll, and the llama was ultimately chosen. These llamas can be fed wheat and bread with hay bales, which cause the llamas to breed.

What do alpacas eat in Minecraft?

Players can feed llamas in Minecraft wheat and hay bales. Wheat can be grown in fields or found in villages, while hay bales are commonly found in villages. Players can also craft them using harvested wheat on a crafting table.

Feeding these Minecraft mobs hay bales will put them in love mode. Putting two llamas in love mode will cause them to breed and make a baby llama.

If players haven’t done this to any other animal, they will get the achievement called “parrots and the bats.” This achievement can be attained with almost any animal in Minecraft.

Feeding these Minecraft mobs hay bales will put them in love mode (Image via Mojang)

Llamas in Minecraft aren’t tamed using food. They are tamable by mounting them until hearts appear. Wandering traders will spawn along with up to two tame llamas on leads. Any nearby llamas will follow the two that have already been put on a lead. Players can earn the “so I got that going for me” achievement in this situation.

These mobs in Minecraft will follow anyone that has another llama on a lead. However, if players attack the wandering trader accompanying them, these mobs will spit at the player.

Players can either fight back and collect the leather that is dropped at despawn or calm the llamas. They stop attacking when players use a lead on them. There are a few things that Minecraft players can do once they have calmed the wandering traders’ llamas.

The llama can carry a few things in its inventory space. The size varies from three slots to six inventory slots. This can be done by crouching in front of the mob and placing a chest on it.

This same tactic can be used with carpets to decorate the llama. If players try to place a chest on the llama without crouching, they will mount it instead. Llamas can’t be steered the way a horse can. However, they can carry one player while another leads the caravan.