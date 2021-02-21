Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "So I Got That Going for Me" achievement by building and leading a caravan of five llamas or more.

Llamas are wooly neutral mobs that can serve as pack animals for players, allowing for the transport of a large amount of items at once. In order to maximize shipment size, players can even equip tamed llamas with a chest to store additional items.

These creatures come in an assortment of different fur color variations and can be found naturally in savanna and mountain biomes.

Minecraft players can even form entire caravans of these majestic creatures, which grants an achievement and a collection of helpful beasts of burden.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: So I Got That Going for Me

In order to form a llama caravan, Minecraft players are going to need to obtain a lead first. As opposed to horses and other animals in Minecraft, llamas will reject any saddle that players attempt to place on them.

This means that the best way to control the movement of a llama is by using a lead. A lead is essentially a fancy leash that can be used to lead passive mobs, which makes them a perfect fit for llamas.

The crafting recipe for two leads in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can make two leads at a crafting table by combining four pieces of string and a slimeball.

String can be obtained by killing spiders, breaking cobwebs as junk items from fishing, bartering with piglins, and by looting them inside a variety of different structure chests.

Slimballs can be acquired by saying slimes, collecting them from baby pandas after they sneeze, or buying them from the Wandering trader.

In Bedrock Edition, leads can sometimes be found in buried treasure chests and some chests inside of woodland mansions.

Clever Minecraft players can get two leads by detaching them from the Wandering Trader and his llamas.

Once Minecraft players have acquired a lead, all they need to do next is find some llamas. As stated previously, llamas can be found in savanna and mountain biomes.

Minecraft players who run into any difficulty locating one of the appropriate biomes where llamas can be found should refer to this guide. It details how to find almost any specific biome on any particular game world.

Llamas in a mountain biome in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

After finding some llamas, players will just need to connect the lead onto one of them. From there, the llama will directly follow behind the Minecraft player holding the lead.

If the player walks with their llama near any other llamas, the other llamas will start following the llama on the lead. This is how players can form a caravan. All they will need to do from here is get five llamas to follow them.

Minecraft players may need to wander around one of the appropriate biomes in order to find a second pack of llamas. With enough patience, players will eventually form their epic llama caravan.

Minecraft Bedrock players, who successfully form a llama caravan that contains at least five llamas, will earn the "So I Got That Going for Me" achievement.