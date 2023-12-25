What is Minecraft Christmas chest? All you need to know

As the festival of Christmas approaches, Mojang Studios brings a particularly unique change to Minecraft. Since people typically open gifts to celebrate the occasion and brighten up their winters, the developers change the texture of in-game chests for a few days and make them look like wrapped gifts. This feature is exclusive to the Java Edition of the game.

Here is everything to know about Christmas chests in Minecraft.

Minecraft Christmas chest texture: When does it activate, how can it be activated manually, and more details

When does the Minecraft Christmas chest texture activate and deactivate?

Since the Christmas chest is specific to the festival, it automatically activates on December 24, on Christmas Eve. The surprising aspect of this texture change is that you don't need to download an update from the launcher to apply a special chest texture. The reason is that Mojang Studios already keeps the Christmas chest texture information in the base game. This texture is always hidden, except during Christmas.

After being automatically applied on December 24, it will automatically remove itself on December 26. Hence, the special Christmas chest texture remains in the game for just three days.

It is important to note that this special Christmas texture only applies to regular chests and not ender chests.

What does the Minecraft Christmas chest look like?

The small chests have red wrapping, while the large chests have green wrapping (Image via Mojang)

Since there are two types of regular chests in the game based on their size, both have unique Christmas decorations. The small chest becomes fully covered in red wrapping paper with a yellow ribbon. The wrapping paper has a subtle Christmas tree printed on its bottom half.

On the other hand, the large chest has an olive-colored wrapping with white ribbons and a red bow on top. It also has the same Christmas tree design on its lower half.

Trick to get Minecraft Christmas chest every time

Players can activate Christmas chest texture anytime by changing a device's date and time (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, the custom chest texture is already in the game files and automatically activates in the game during Christmas. The interesting fact is that Mojang Studios does not activate or deactivate it manually; rather, the game reads your device's clock to do so. Hence, if you're in a Western time zone, December 24 is yet to arrive, so you will not immediately see the special texture.

However, there is a nifty trick to get the chest texture pack even when there is no festival. You can simply change the date of the device on which you are playing to December 24. After doing so, you can head into the game launcher and open the game. Since the device's time is altered, the game will read it and activate the Christmas chest texture.