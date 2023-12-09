7 best Minecraft Christmas build designs

This Christmas season, Minecraft players can unleash their imagination to create jolly structures in the game that perfectly capture the spirit of the holidays. There are endless ways to bring the Christmas spirit to life in the title, ranging from recognizable elements like Santa's sleigh to creative designs like gingerbread houses.

This article lists seven amazing Minecraft Christmas build designs that you can use to add something special to your virtual world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft build designs for the Christmas season

1) Gingerbread House

A gingerbread house is a great traditional Christmas structure to build in Minecraft. Using brown or tan blocks as the foundation, you can construct a cute and edible-looking base in the game. This design uses colorful blocks to depict gumdrops, and there are candy canes all around the home.

This charming addition to your Christmas decor is certain to bring back fond memories and feelings of coziness. This build tutorial was made by YouTuber MCram and would look great on a survival or SMP server.

2) Christmas Presents

What would Christmas be like without presents? You can adorn your holiday scene in Minecraft by making a stack of gifts. You can create presents of varying shapes and sizes using different blocks. You can then place them in front of homes or put them under a Christmas tree. Remember to embellish with bows or ribbons for an added touch of elegance.

This fantastic Minecraft creation was built by YouTuber Eli's Art.

3) Cute Christmas Tree

A gorgeous Christmas tree is a must-have in Minecraft this holiday season. Using a combination of leaves and green blocks as the basis, you can make a charming Christmas tree in the game. You can adorn it with multicolored ornaments and tinsel. You can even have gifts placed underneath.

To spread holiday cheer, put your Christmas tree in the middle of your house or the village center. This build was made by YouTuber BB's Hideaway and would look great on a roleplay server.

4) Snowman

A snowman is a fun and simple addition to your Minecraft world this Christmas. To make each part of the body, gather snow blocks. You can use specifically made banners for the eyes and wood for the arms and the snout. You can also place buttons down his stomach.

To spread joy and create a winter wonderland, put your cheerful snowman in the middle of your village or close to your house. This design was made by YouTuber Kwell.

5) Christmas House

Any holiday-themed Minecraft world must have a Christmas house. This build has festive lighting, door wreaths, and a smoking chimney. For a wintry effect, place snow blocks around the roof and surrounding area. You can create warm and inviting interiors with holiday-themed furnishings, like a small Christmas tree, a nice cozy fireplace, and a table ready for a feast.

This is another build made by YouTuber Eli's Art.

6) Christmas Village Shop

To create a busy holiday atmosphere, add a Christmas village shop to your town. Construct a tiny storefront with windows and a sign promoting holiday treats. Put up stalls or display spots inside for different holiday-themed merchandise, like cakes, cookies, and whatever else you like.

Your Christmas town will seem more charming and vibrant with this dynamic and engaging build. This design would work flawlessly on a towny server, so if you're currently playing one or looking to join one, consider this build made by YouTuber Jax and Wild.

7) Santa's Sleigh

Building Santa's sleigh in Minecraft can be a fun undertaking, as it is a well-known Christmas emblem. You can use different slabs to mimic the shape of the sleigh. To make the structure really come to life, add reindeer and make it seem like they're pulling the sled. For an authentic touch, place it atop a snow-covered hill and picture Santa soaring through the night sky, bringing gifts to every home.

This tutorial was made by YouTuber Screenfun.