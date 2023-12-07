10 best Minecraft SMP servers

Minecraft goes beyond single-player excellence, offering a world to explore and create with others. Within its universe, players can work together and create amazing experiences through Survival Multiplayer (SMP) servers. There is an extensive range of SMP servers accessible, ranging from massive and well-known servers to more specialized and distinct communities.

The top ten Minecraft SMP servers, each with a unique gameplay style and community, will be discussed in this post.

MoxMC, Complex Gaming, and more of the best Minecraft SMP servers around

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a one-of-a-kind server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC's emphasis on multiple game modes ensures you're not stuck to SMP. Players may explore many game components within a close-knit community by utilizing games like Factions, Prison, and Skyblock.

However, the SMP aspect is extremely well put together with features such as land claiming, proximity chat, a custom server texture pack, and more. This server offers a truly unique SMP experience.

2) FreshSMP

IP Address: play.freshsmp.fun

FreshSMP is a server dedicated to giving its gamers a new beginning. They can collaborate to construct new cities, develop economies, and explore the world in a constantly shifting terrain thanks to frequent resets and an active community.

If you're looking for a server that is both available for Java and Bedrock edition, this is the perfect option. It has hundreds of gamers daily playing on computers, mobile and consoles.

The server staff is constantly hosting events, allowing you to participate in new activities on the server. It's meant to combine Dream SMP with Lifesteal SMP. You can join the Survival Realm or Lifesteal Realm, depending on how much you like PvP.

3) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is one of the biggest and most well-known Minecraft servers. With a large selection of games, such as the well-liked SkyWars, BedWars, and UHC, Hypixel offers gamers of all skill levels an exciting and competitive gaming environment.

If you want to play an SMP server with a large playerbase, Hypixel is the perfect choice due to its sheer size and scope. Furthermore, it constantly incorporates new updates to keep the game entertaining.

4) Complex Gaming

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a great option if you're searching for a server that combines friendly community interaction with competitive gaming. With so many different game modes to choose from, including Survival, SkyBlock, and KitPvP, players can have cooperative and difficult experiences.

Complex Gaming has an amazing SMP server but also offers Pixelmon for fans of the Pokemon universe. Battle other players with Pokemon, capture gyms, and so on.

5) WildWood SMP

IP Address: wildwoodsmp.com

WildWood SMP aims to provide a deep and engaging environment. Players can construct and explore alongside an enthusiastic community while diving into a wonderfully designed terrain with a variety of biomes.

This is a LifeSteal SMP server, which is ideal for PvP enthusiasts. In such modes, players must kill others to regain lost health. Suffice to say, the server is extremely competitive.

6) Cavern SMP

IP Address: cavern.gg

Cavern SMP is a great server for anyone seeking an SMP experience akin to a towny server. Players can make entire cities or small towns with their friends or others on the server. To improve player experience, Cavern SMP also provides a number of quality-of-life enhancements.

The Minecraft server has an extremely friendly community and an active staff team who are always moderating the chat. You can unlock kits, crates, and commands to make the game easier.

7) OG-Network

IP Address: og-network.net

OG-Network recreates the traditional Minecraft experience with an emphasis on nostalgia. With its emphasis on survival and community, the server allows players to experience the thrill of the game's initial releases. OG-Network is extremely against pay-to-win and remains playable without any purchases from the server store.

The Minecraft server is owned by extremely popular YouTuber TheMisterEpic, so you might run into him while playing. OG-Network is constantly attempting to improve the server, so be sure to report any bugs you encounter.

8) CraftYourTown

IP Address: mc.cyt.gg

The CraftYourTown server focuses on fostering community and telling your own tale. In addition to trading resources and interacting diplomatically with other players, players can join or start towns. CraftYourTown places a high value on teamwork and cooperation.

The server economy is run by players. You can create shops and advertise them in your towns. Explore dungeons, make incredible creations, and have an incredible experience. CraftYourTown is a unique server with tons of custom-made plugins, events, and regular updates.

9) LifeSteal

IP Address: lifesteal.net

LifeSteal is a new Minecraft server that was managed by YouTuber ParrotX2. Always be on the lookout for players who will verse you. This server is quite active and competitive, so it's ideal for those seeking to climb the leaderboards.

The Minecraft server has some extremely good PvPers, so you'll be sure to have a crazy fun time. Tons of custom ideas came to life on this server, making it truly special.

10) The Stoned Golem

IP Address: thestonedgolem.live

A community-driven SMP server, The Stoned Golem provides a good balance between player engagement and survival gameplay. Those looking for a nice and entertaining SMP experience can find a home at The Stoned Golem thanks to its economic structure, frequent events, and emphasis on building a friendly community.

This Minecraft server also has proximity chat, which can be a lot of fun and is a major reason why people love it so much. If you're looking to join a server with an incredibly friendly community, The Stoned Golem is perfect for you.