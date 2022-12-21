5 best Minecraft build ideas for Christmas in 2022

Christmas is only a few days away, and the Minecraft community has come together to celebrate with some wonderful winter builds. Builders, both large and small, have shown their seasonal spirit with a wide array of creations in the world's most beloved sandbox game.

Since the holiday season is in full swing, it may not be a bad idea for players to create some winter builds of their own.

Each player's building style is unique to them. This means an endless collection of structures can be made even if they share a common design philosophy or theme. With that in mind, it's never a bad idea to look to other players' creations for some inspiration.

There have been a ton of great winter builds for Christmas 2022, and some examples are sure to inspire other players to create their own.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Giant Snow Globe and 4 other amazing Minecraft Christmas builds sure to impress and inspire in 2022

1) Giant Ornaments

Light the way through your Minecraft world with some well-lit seasonal ornaments (Image via Bobicraft/Planet Minecraft)

While having ornaments on a Christmas tree is one way to enjoy the holidays, some Minecraft players like to think on a bigger scale.

This build by Bobicraft uses stained glass and sea lanterns to create supersized Christmas ornaments that light up the night in festivity. These ornaments should be an excellent addition to a Christmas-themed build or even an entire village or town. The ability to cast light, thanks to the internal sea lanterns, ensures no hostile mobs will show up nearby to ruin the mood.

2) Gingerbread House

Gingerbread blocks might not exist in Minecraft, but brown concrete makes a good substitute (Image via agat3sss/Pinterest)

Gingerbread is a common baking confection during the holidays, and plenty of winter revelers create entire gingerbread houses.

Agat3sss on Pinterest had their own unique take on a gingerbread house. They used brown concrete, ice and snow blocks for the exterior wall, plenty of color variants for concrete, and terracotta for the gumdrops lining the house and its walkways.

Candy cane trees and a nice sleigh round out the build's holiday feel, creating a home that any festive player or villager would love to inhabit.

3) Giant Snow Globe

Keep the winter aesthetic contained in a nice snow globe (Image via TheJeroen/CubeCraft Games)

There's nothing quite like shaking a good snow globe for the holidays and watching the snow cascade down. With that in mind, why not make a large one in Minecraft to bring in the holiday spirit?

This creation by TheJeroen used plenty of glass for the outer globe but stacked plenty of snow and ice blocks inside, including the snow needed for the large snowman inside. As a nice touch of detail to the snowman's iconic broom, the creator used hay bales for the bristles.

4) The North Pole

Santa's sleigh takes flight in this fun North Pole reconstruction (Image via _PotatoDude_/Minecraft Schematics)

Santa Claus' flight from the North Pole is emblematic in many Christmas songs and imagery. This build by _PotatoDude_ reenvisions the North Pole where Santa and the elves are hard at work.

Containing over 200,000 blocks, this North Pole build features Christmas trees, gingerbread buildings, and even Santa's sleigh, complete with reindeer suspended in the air. This creation can be tough to recreate with so many blocks used in its design. Players can download it from minecraft-schematics.com to get a closer look at it.

5) Winter Village

Combine multiple Christmas builds into one beautiful settlement (Image via BreadBuilds)

For Minecraft players with grander ambitions this winter, combining multiple Christmas builds with a thriving winter village may not be a bad idea.

This creation by BreadBuilds illustrates how remarkable combining multiple builds can be when the final product comes together. Complete with winter buildings like towers and homes, alongside a candy cane and plenty of snow, this community looks like the perfect place to live during a winter getaway for Christmas.

