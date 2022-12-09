5 best Minecraft maps to play on Christmas (2022)

With only a few weeks until Christmas arrives, Minecraft players are seeking maximum opportunities to enjoy the season. This comes in many forms, but one such way to enjoy Christmas in-game is through the use of winter-themed maps.

Fortunately, the community does an excellent job at creating fun and intriguing Christmas maps year after year. This ensures that players have no shortage of awesome worlds to explore, filled with puzzles, minigames, combat, and much more.

However, with so many maps, it can be tricky to pick the right ones to enjoy for the Christmas season. Each player's tastes are different, but these maps may very well scratch the holiday itch for Minecraft fans hoping to usher in some winter-themed fun.

Fantastic Christmas and Winter-Themed Minecraft Maps for the 2022 Season

1) Escape Christmas

Escape Christmas' logo for Minecraft 1.12.2 (Image via Vertex Creations/Minecraft Maps)

If you've got at least one friend to enjoy a map with, then Escape Christmas is an excellent time. While Christmas time is often a happy one, this map sees a duo of players attempting to escape a holiday house. Each room that the players progress through will have to solve multiple unique puzzles, which look quite nice thanks to the presence of custom textures and in-game models.

The team of two players will have to work together to complete the puzzles and escape. Otherwise, they may be stuck in this house well past the holidays.

2) Trouble in Christmas Town

Players will have to sleuth in this map to rescue Santa and set things right in Christmas Town (Image via But_Im_Innocent/Minecraft Maps)

Christmas Town is usually a happy and productive place during the holidays, but this appears to have changed in Trouble in Christmas Town. Santa Claus himself has gone missing! Players have been tasked with investigating the disappearance and returning Saint Nick to town before the holiday arrives. To do so, players will have to solve puzzles, interrogate town members, and uncover the seemingly sinister activity that has gripped the North Pole.

3) Icerun

For a little multiplayer Minecraft fun, players may want to give Icerun a shot. This map comes with a simple premise. The player got to be the last one standing when the game concludes. You and your opponents will find yourselves on a large sheet of ice, and the ice will break away as you move. You'll need to have some solid prediction skills and smooth mechanics to stay on the ice sheet and outlast your foes. It takes some practice, but it's a great map to enjoy with as many friends as you can find.

4) Elf

Who says horror can't exist during Christmas? (Image via Splaginity/Minecraft Maps)

Sure, Christmas may be fast approaching, and Halloween is long gone, but a few scares are still due. The Elf Minecraft map is a perfect example of this, as it pits players against a very overzealous elf dedicated to keeping any gifts from being opened before Christmas. This map is singleplayer, but it can be a thrilling solo experience as you dodge the elf and attempt to open all of your presents.

For optimal results, the map creator suggests that players should set their render distance to 12 or above, their FOV to 100, using GUI 2, and setting brightness to bright. All particles should also be enabled and smooth lighting should be activated.

5) A Snowy Christmas

Solve puzzles and save Santa once again in this map (Image via Tightboi707, Urpawned/Minecraft Maps)

An adventure map suitable for one or multiple players, A Snowy Christmas sees Father Christmas going missing. The only way for the players to find him is to explore the three distinct segments of Christmas Town, solve puzzles, and follow the clues left behind. This map uses the New Default-Style Christmas Pack by Futureazoo for an enjoyable winter aesthetic, which should make the journey through Christmas Town much more enjoyable.

Santa's time to depart the North Pole is fast approaching, can you find him and bring him home before Christmas is ruined this year?

