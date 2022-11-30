5 best adventure maps for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft maps come in various different forms, and adventure maps are one of many ways to enjoy the game. In adventure maps, players are prohibited from placing and breaking blocks so that they can focus on the map's story and challenges.

Many adventure maps in Minecraft combine puzzle-solving, combat, and an overarching narrative to offer players a unique gaming experience in comparison to Survival and Creative Mode. They may not be every player's preferred way to play the game, but they're certainly a fun way to enjoy Minecraft, especially if you haven't tried them out before.

As of update 1.19, there are plenty of options when it comes to entertaining adventure maps. Although there are too many to list out, players can take note of the ones listed below if they'd like to get started with a few well-made maps.

Excellent Minecraft adventure maps for The Wild update

1) Temple of Terrors

Escape the Temple of Terrors after acquiring new abilities (Image via Fingermaps/Minecraft Maps)

Instead of placing players in an open environment, Temple of Terrors pits players against the dangers of an enclosed map in a bid to escape. Players must make multiple offerings to the gods of the temple in order to obtain new powers and eventualy find their way out.

Although the temple may seem empty and mysterious, it contains plenty of dangers and puzzles that stand between players and freedom. Fortunately, a well-established checkpoint system will keep you from having to start from scratch as you explore the various routes and passages of the temple.

2) Year of Blood

Year of Blood takes inspiration from dark fantasy works such as FromSoftware's Bloodborne (Image via LGSC Team/Minecraft Maps)

Year of Blood is undoubtedly an adventure map for fans who love dark fantasy fiction. Players enter the decrepit city of Pilnam, where a ravaging illness has devastated its inhabitants.

Adventurers will have to use their weapons and gear wisely as they face nightmarish foes in an attempt to uncover Pilnam's secrets and survive the night. Interestingly, this map can be enjoyed in a 4-player multiplayer mode, making the experience even more interesting.

3) Sword of Light

Sword of Light is a Zelda-styled adventure for two players (Image via Spaniel/Minecraft Maps)

While this map is a mandatory two-player experience, it's still an incredibly fun one. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda, Sword of Light follows a duo of players playing the role of treasure hunters as they delve into six unique and distinct dungeons, complete with their own puzzles and boss encounters.

A hidden darkness is encroaching upon the map's land, and players will have to battle, parkour, and puzzle-solve their way to defeat the threat on the horizon.

4) Elden World

Elden World contains much of the epic grandeur of the game that it shares a name with (Image via LGSC Team/Minecraft Maps)

While this map takes significant inspiration from the open-world RPG Elden Ring, that doesn't mean it isn't well-made. Players step into the shoes of the Unhollow, guided by their Golden Compass as they traverse a large open world.

Entering dungeons and crafting their way to victory, an Unhollow's job is only accomplished when the wicked Demigod is destroyed. The map contains a ton of custom content, including custom weapons, armor, tools, and over 15 hours of gameplay within the main storyline alone.

5) Worlds Collide

Worlds Collide is an excellent adventure for fans of vanilla Minecraft (Image via Tanner_L/Minecraft Maps)

This map is one for fans who love the game's more traditional gameplay. No command blocks, no tricks, and no necessary resource packs. The main story can take anywhere from five to ten hours, with the map having a 750-block radius in every direction.

Within the map's confines are tons of dungeons and secrets to be discovered, and players who enjoy exploring will get much more out of this map in comparison to those who simply want to rush through it. This map may not have all the bells and whistles that some of its counterparts do, but observant players can still see plenty of love and care placed into every block.

