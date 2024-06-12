What is Minecraft Crowd Control mod? All you need to know

Minecraft is not only among the most popular games in the world but also one of the most streamed online. Many people love watching their favorite streamers play the sandbox title, but plain vanilla gameplay is sometimes not enough. Fortunately, some streamers have found a way to make the game more interactive for their viewers using the Crowd Control mod.

The Crowd Control mod for Minecraft allows someone else (such as a viewer or anyone who has access to the title) to make changes to the game. This includes adding mobs, taking away items from the player, or even changing the rules.

In this article, we will explain what the mod is and how it can be used.

Everything about Minecraft Crowd Control mod

The Crowd Control mod takes gives stream viewers the ability to affect gameplay by making changes to Minecraft. It offers perhaps the most interactive way of watching the sandbox title’s gameplay.

The streamer can allow viewers to choose what they want to add to the game. The viewers can add hostile mobs, such as zombies, skeletons, and spiders, whereever the player is. Alternatively, they can give the player items like a diamond sword, a shield, a pickaxe, and more.

Crowd Control mod is great for live-streamers (Image via crowdcontrol.live)

Crowd Control, which works with other Minecraft mods, is not just restricted to adding mobs and weapons to the game. It allows viewers to drastically change certain aspects of gameplay. They could make a hole where the player is standing, take away their entire inventory, flip their screen, and much more. These extreme controls are what make the interaction so much more interesting.

The great thing about the Crowd Control mod is that it also allows the streamer or the player to benefit from the interaction. The streamer can set up a donation system that enables viewers to select what they want to do in the game.

For example, players can divide the mobs into different tiers. Since the zombie or the skeleton is not too dangerous, it can be placed on the lower tier. If the viewers want to make the game more challenging, they can choose the higher-tier mobs, such as the blaze, or the upcoming breeze.

The top tier of mobs can include the ender dragon and the warden. The cost of getting these mobs will also increase across the tiers. This allows viewers to make the game more fun while also allowing the streamer to earn from it.