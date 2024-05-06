Minecraft's constant development means that the game is in an interesting position to take ideas from its audience and incorporate them into the game. This is a thing that Mojang is known to do, with the latest example being the wolf armor included in Armored Paws. Ghosts and Graves is a potential major update for the game, detailed by Kane Carter, focused on making the game scarier.

Carter touches on a lot of concepts and ideas in a 25-minute video uploaded to YouTube. These concepts and ideas are all recapped below so that players can see the full extent of Carter's ideas for a potential Ghosts and Graves mod.

All about Minecraft: Ghosts and Graves

New mobs

The first new mob introduced to players is the ghost. This mob would be found in the overworld at night, though they would be less common than even Enderman, one of the rarest Minecraft mobs to spot on an average night. They would glow similarly to glowsquids, making them visible to players but not actually glowing.

Only the ghost, the vampire, and the crow had unique models shown off for them (Image via Kane Carter/YouTube)

These mobs distinguish themselves from many of Minecraft's other hostile mobs by being passive at night, only attacking players that get too close. Should a player make this mistake, the ghost will scream and chase the player down. And they can be hard to escape, as ghosts can both phase through walls and fly.

The second entirely new mob to be introduced by Carter is the vampire. These mobs attack with bites rather than weapons, which can inflict vampirism on the player should they die quickly after being bitten.

Crows are the third new mob. They are passive mobs mostly found around graveyards, though they can also be found in plains. If attacked, they will see the player as a threat until they are gifted a diamond as an apology. They are tameable mobs that players can place on their shoulders to get an extra inventory slot.

The final new mob touched on in Carter's video is the Skeleton King. This mob is a larger, stronger skeleton, intended to be roughly the same difficulty as Minecraft's wither boss. Arrows shot by the Skeleton King are always on fire, though players can break the soul torches in the arena to stop him from lighting his arrows. Once at half health, the boss' bow arm falls off, and it shifts to melee combat.

Should the player be able to defeat both the Skeleton King and the army of skeletons spawned by him, they will be rewarded with a Crown of the Undead. This item would make all skeleton variants passive. He also drops the Skull Bow, a new ranged weapon that can charge faster than a regular bow and pierce through enemies.

Structures

The crypt is the coolest of the structures described by Carter (Image via Kane Carter/YouTube)

The first Minecraft structure mentioned by Carter is the haunted castle. These would be incredibly rare and filled with haunted paintings and suits of armor. These structures would have a 50% chance of having a graveyard attached, the second Ghosts and Graves structure.

Graveyards are areas that have high spawn rates for ghosts. They can be discovered through the crow mobs that fly in circles above them, as mentioned previously. Graveyards also have a small chance to lead players to the next new structure: the crypt.

Crypts are the most dangerous Minecraft structure described by Carter. These are large underground structures filled with skeletons, illuminated by the blue fire of soul torches and decorated with skull blocks, adding to their eerie atmosphere. There is a unique room at the end of each crypt, where players can challenge the previously mentioned skeleton king for his throne.

Misc. additions

The effects of Vampirism in Ghosts and Graves (Image via Kane Carter/YouTube)

One of the many smaller features pitched by Carter is a new secondary effect for Minecraft's powerful beacons. This effect is the repelling effect, which prevents hostile mobs from entering the range of the beacon. This would be incredibly useful for spawn-proofing Minecraft survival bases and farms.

As mentioned previously, players might be afflicted with vampirism. This illness is mostly bad, causing players to burn in sunlight and villages to refuse to trade. Additionally, most foods restore almost no hunger. On the bright side, however, vampires will be neutral to the player, and raw food will instead restore hunger as if it were cooked.

Red Graves are a potential addition that works similarly to the vanilla recovery compass. However, instead of pointing players to their deaths, red graves are placed when a player dies and glow through walls using the spectral effect. This allows players to see their exact death location in 3D space, making item retrieval much easier.

Carter also mentions a new dimension but doesn't expand on it in this video.