What if Minecraft got a modern resource update?

Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, it has been a survival game that has various traditional survival methods. Since Minecraft is sandbox in nature, almost anything is possible in it, but Mojang has always stuck to more traditional features that are hardly used in real life for survival.
Players fight enemies with traditional swords and bows, and arrows. They cook or melt things in a furnace fueled by coal. Though there is redstone that brings some modern aspects like automatic lights and machinery to the game, most of it is quite basic and far from what electricity in modern times can do.
Even the modes of transportation are both partially traditional and fantasy-like, like riding a horse, rowing a boat, or flying with elytra.
If Mojang ever plans to bring modern features like electricity, electrical appliances, modern furniture, etc., in an update, an argument can be made that it might diminish Minecraft's original gameplay experience, which many players know and love.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Reasons why Minecraft getting a modern resource update might not work
Modern resources will take away the core essence of Minecraft
Even in 2025, Minecraft players have to start a new world in a primitive manner. They have to chop down trees, make wooden tools, and then progress to the stone and iron age, like our ancestors once did. We explore the world on horseback and fight enemies with swords and bows. Later, we enter magical realms to interact and loot with fictional characters and structures, respectively.
I feel like vanilla Minecraft gameplay has always leaned more towards either a medieval, fantasy-based world, where players play with primitive resources, then gradually start dealing with more magical features like potions, enchantments, totems, golden food items, etc.
Hence, if Mojang brings a modern resources update to introduce features that we as humans use in current times, it might not fit well with the overall essence of vanilla Minecraft.
It is worth noting that I mention vanilla Minecraft here, because the game is many things to many people. There are countless mods out there that can create entirely new gameplay experiences based on the game.
Mods are much better at bringing modern resources to Minecraft
An argument can be made that vanilla Minecraft does not really need modern resources baked into the game because there are loads of mods that players can try to customize their gameplay experience.
Modern furniture and electricity mods have been extremely popular in the community since they offer a more realistic role-play, or simply a vast set of new blocks for building enthusiasts.
Some examples of excellent modern resource mods for Minecraft are MrCrayfish's Furniture Reforged, Create, Mekanism, Building Gadgets, MrCrayfish's Vehicle mod, etc. These mods can completely transform Minecraft into a modern and even futuristic game.
Hence, those who really want the game to have various modern features can check these and other mods out. When it comes to the vanilla version, however, I feel like it should stick to its traditional survival experience.
