5 missing block variants that should exist in Minecraft

Minecraft has several usable blocks; some are building blocks, while others are functional blocks that can be used to create various resources. While the vanilla version has ample blocks to keep new players interested, some might feel the need for some new variants of existing blocks.
Here is a list of some block variants that should exist in Minecraft.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
List of 5 block variants that should exist in Minecraft
1) Andesite Pillars
Andesite is a variant of stone blocks that generate in many Minecraft caves, They can be crafted into stairs, walls, and even polished into a new block. However, andesite can also have a new variant named pillars. These blocks can have straight, dark lines on them, making them appear like traditional pillagers used in period builds.
This particular picture, created by a Reddit user named u/Basilt, shows how unique andesite pillars can look in Minecraft.
2) Concrete stairs
Concrete is one of the most popular types of building blocks used in most modern builds because of its solid texture. Unfortunately, these blocks do not have any other variant apart from the full block.
Since most builds have stairs to reach higher floors, Mojang should also add a concrete stair variant that makes building stairs a lot easier. Players can place concrete stairs and can quickly go up and down without jumping over each full concrete block.
Furthermore, they will not be required to use any other stair block and break a build's overall theme.
3) Vertical plank slabs
Slabs are excellent building blocks as they have many use case scenarios in a structure, like ceilings, floors, and even stairs. However, every single slab in vanilla Minecraft is horizontal. Hence, for years, the community has craved for vertical slabs to be officially added to Minecraft.
Since planks are the most used building block, Mojang could start by bringing vertical plank slabs. Ideally, they should bring vertical slabs as a permanent variant for every block that has a slab.
4) Chiseled diorite
Diorite might not be the most popular building block in Minecraft, but its polished version has some redeeming qualitiesowing to smoother textures. While both diorite and polished diorite have variants like stairs and slabs, there should also be a chiseled version of it, like every other stone block.
If Mojang creates an interesting-looking chiseled diorite block, the block could become a popular choice for builders, indirectly making regular diorite more desirable as well.
5) Chiseled end stone brick
End stone is one of the last building blocks that players obtain and use in Minecraft. They can only be obtained after they enter the End dimension and defeat the Ender Dragon. While end stones also have several variants like end stone bricks, end stone brick stairs, and slabs, they should also get a special chiseled variant.
Since some existing chiseled blocks have unique textures related to where they naturally generate, the end stone chiseled block can also get a special texture that hints towards the mysterious lore of the Ender Dragon.
