Mojang is giving away two unique Minecraft Twitch rewards to celebrate the upcoming Minecraft Championship Color the World at Twitch Rivals this year. These colorful cosmetics are based on themes of the scheduled MCC live event and offer fans a great way to feel like they are a part of the tournament.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Focus Retention Helmet and Paint Wings Minecraft Twitch rewards.
How to get the Focus Retention Helmet Minecraft Twitch reward
Players can get their hands on the Focus Retention Helmet Twitch reward by completing a watchtime quest between May 31 at 11 am PST and June 30 at 11:59 pm PST. They will simply need to watch a stream for a time period to get their hands on this cosmetic item.
Here's how you can get your hands on the free Focus Retention Helmet Minecraft Twitch reward:
- Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account.
- Click on the profile icon in the top-right section of the website.
- Next, tap the Drops and Rewards option.
- Head to the All Campaign tab.
- Look for the Minecraft Campaign.
- Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams.
- Open and watch any partner or affiliate stream for five minutes to earn the reward.
- Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Focus Retention Helmet.
- Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before you redeem.
- Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Focus Retention Helmet Twitch Reward in Minecraft
How to get the Paint Wings Minecraft Twitch reward
Players can obtain the Paint Wings Twitch reward by heading over to a Twitch Partner or any affiliate channels streaming in the Minecraft category between May 31 at 11 am PST and June 30 at 11:59 pm PST and purchasing a cumulative of one subscription of any tier to earn the reward.
Here's how you can obtain the Paint Wings Minecraft Twitch reward:
- Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account.
- Click on the profile icon in the top-right section of the website.
- Next, tap the Drops and Rewards option.
- Head to the All Campaign tab.
- Look for the Minecraft Campaign
- Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Twitch Partner or any affiliate channels streaming Minecraft.
- Simply purchase any tier of subscription for one of these channels to receive the reward.
- Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Paint Wings.
- Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before you redeem.
- Now, paste this code in the blank space. Next, click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. You have now claimed the free Paint Wings Twitch Reward in Minecraft
Additionally, it must be noted that Prime subs are excluded from this offer. Players will have to purchase a tier of their desired creator on Twitch to unlock the code for the reward.
