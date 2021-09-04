What is Minecraft Live 2021? Everything you need to know

Minecraft is a sandbox game developed by a Swedish company called Mojang. It has been over a decade since the game's release, and since then, it has received a plethora of updates. Minecraft Live is an annual online event which acts as a bridge between players and developers.

During the livestream, developers of the game discuss the planned updates and reveal upcoming features. Before the pandemic, the event used to be held offline, and a lot of Minecraft streamers used to join in the conversation.

Yesterday, Mojang announced the dates for Minecraft live 2021. Unfortunately, the event will be held online like last year.

On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!



Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:



Everything players need to know about Minecraft Live 2021

When will the event take place?

Want to see Minecraft Live 2021?

Mojang has revealed the date for Minecraft live 2021 to be 16 October 2021. Various timings of the event have also been announced. Based on different time zones, here are the relevant timings:

9.00am Pacific Daylight Time

12.00pm Eastern Daylight Time

1.00pm Brasília Time

5.00pm British Summer Time

6.00pm Central European Summer Time

1.00am Japan Standard Time

3.00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Where can fans watch the livestream?

To ensure no one misses out on the livestream, Mojang broadcasts it on many different streaming platforms. People can watch it from anywhere using any device. The links to the pertinent streaming websites are listed below:

What can fans expect to see in the livestream?

Mob vote will take place at Minecraft live 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Apart from the traditional mob vote, Mojang has not disclosed much information about what will happen in Minecon 2021. For those unaware, mob voting is an event where Mojang lets fans vote for one out of three mob options. The mob that gets the highest votes will be added to the game in future updates.

In the last mob vote, players had the option of choosing between glow squid, moobloom, and iceologer. Moobloom was eliminated in the first stage, while glow squid won the final round with 5.4 percent more votes than iceologer.

