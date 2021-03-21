What Minecraft texturepack does Technoblade use?

Technoblade is currently one of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers, and is a prominent member of the Dream SMP survival saga.

More specifically, in the Dream SMP series, Technoblade is an anarchist. He is well known to fight for anarchy in the lands and often attempts to recruit others to join his cause.

During Technoblade's time on YouTube, many Minecrafters have wondered exactly what texturepacks are featured in his many videos.

What Minecraft Texturepack does Technoblade currently use?

Technoblade as of recently, in most of his Dream SMP videos and livestreams, is known to use a slightly modified version of the Tightvault Revamp pack made by a popular YouTuber called "Tight".

The Tightvault Revamp pack is a heavily PvP focused pack, with low fire effects, FPS optimization and custom armor & swords. It's a great choice to use when playing on one of many Minecraft PvP servers.

The standard version of the Tightvault Revamp pack is available to the public to download, and can be downloaded by clicking here.

Players should note that the only real difference between the publicly available Tightvault Revamp pack and the one Technoblade uses himself is the fact Technoblade uses a slightly modified crosshair, everything else is the same.

If players desire, they can download a replica of the Tightvault Revamp pack, which also includes Technoblade's custom crosshairs inside. This is as close as players can get to the current pack used by Technoblade himself. It was made by the user "Jannayyy" on the Hypixel forums, and can be downloaded here.

What other Minecraft texturepacks has Technoblade used?

Although Technoblade mainly uses the Tightvault Revamp pack these days, this hasn't always been the case. In the past he has used other packs, prominently featuring packs such as War v2 and TimeDeo's 2k pack.

Both of these texturepacks are highly popular within the Minecraft PvP and bedwars community, and are both available for public download for all players to use.

