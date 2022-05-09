What is podzol used for in Minecraft 1.18?

A dirt-type block found in Minecraft's old taiga and bamboo jungle biomes, podzol, has unique properties compared to similar blocks like dirt, grass, and mycelium.

Although podzol isn't widespread in Minecraft's worlds, for the most part, it still has its applications. In addition to being found naturally, players can also get podzol from endermen carrying the block as well as being able to trade for it from the Wandering Trader. Regardless of where players manage to find it, podzol has some impressive qualities that make it an interesting block to utilize for farming purposes for things such as trees or even large mushrooms.

Minecraft: How podzol can be used by players

Podzol found in an old taiga biome (Image via MineTexas)

One of podzol's most interesting uses in Minecraft comes from its ability to grow mushrooms at any light level. Even if it isn't at a low light level, podzol blocks still won't be separated from a mushroom block, making it an ideal block to grow mushrooms in particular. This allows players to grow huge mushrooms without needing to keep the mushroom block's surrounding light level low.

Furthermore, podzol can be converted from moss blocks in Minecraft: Java Edition and presents a path where renewable dirt blocks can be created as long as the proper amenities are in place.

In addition to being able to grow mushrooms, podzol can grow tree saplings, any flower types, and even sugar cane when needed. This can make podzol even more versatile when compared to mycelium, which shares similar properties with podzol as a block but is limited more so by what can be planted upon it. Because of this, players may want to prioritize the use of podzol over mycelium for their tree or mushroom-farming needs.

In addition to what podzol can grow in Minecraft, it's also possible to convert it into arable farmland with a nice trick. Ordinarily, players can't use a gardening hoe to convert podzol blocks into farmland. However, by taking a shovel and placing a dirt path on the podzol, players can then use a gardening hoe to convert the dirt path into farmland. This makes podzol particularly helpful in biomes where dirt is rare or farmland can't easily be created.

Once converted into farmland, Minecraft players can treat the former podzol blocks as they would any kind of standard farm block made from dirt. Players can plant standard seeds, melons, pumpkins, and much more on these blocks without worrying about any ill effects.

Since podzol can be used to make standard crop farmland and is capable of growing mushrooms and other non-standard crops, it can be considered one of the more versatile ground blocks in the game.

