In Minecraft, players can enchant their items with various enchantments to buff their stats and efficiency. Some enchantments are exclusive for weapons and tools, while others are meant for armor.

Protection is one of the most useful enchantments for armor in Minecraft. It provides damage reduction from a number of attacks and, in some cases, protection from attacks that would normally not be stopped by regular armor. Other than the usual protection enchantment, there are three more types of protection: Blast Protection, Fire Protection, and Projectile Protection.

This article informs players about the Projectile Protection Enchantment in Minecraft.

Projectile Protection in Minecraft

What does Projectile Protection do in Minecraft?

Projectile Protection specializes in reducing damage from projectiles in Minecraft. Projectiles include arrows, llama spits, shulker bullets, blazes, ghast fireballs and more.

In Minecraft, there are three common ways of damaging players and mobs: Potions, Melee attacks, and Projectiles. As of now, there is no way to reduce damage from potions. However, players can reduce other melee and projectile damage.

Like other Protection Enchantments, projectile protection also has four levels. Each level increases the projectile damage reduction by 8%. Level 1 Projectile protection reduces damage by 8%, while level 2 projectile protection gives 16% projectile damage reduction. Players can achieve a maximum of 32% projective protection using the level 4 enchantment.

Players can apply projectile protection on all types of armor, such as helmets, chest plates, leggings and boots. Higher tier armor performs better than lower tier with enchantments.

Level 4 protective leather leggings won't provide the same defense as level 2 protection diamond leggings. Choose the proper armor before using high-level enchantments.

How to get projectile protection in Minecraft?

There are several ways to obtain the projectile protection enchantment in books. Players can find it as an enchanted book inside loot chests in mineshafts, jungle temples, desert pyramids and more. Players can also find armor enchanted with projectile protection in end ships.

Players can enchant their armor on an enchanting table. When surrounded by enough bookshelves, players can find high-level enchantments such as Projectile Protection III and Fortune III. Players can combine low-level enchantments to get a higher level of the same enchantment.

Another way to get projectile protection is by villager trading. Players can buy enchanted books from librarians as well as directly get enchanted armor from armorer villagers.