What was the quiver in Minecraft?

Over the years, Mojang has added tons of features to Minecraft. From massive biomes to new creatures, blocks, and items, the sandbox has expanded massively. However, there are some features that the developers never added even after brainstorming and working on them. One of these was the quiver.

There is an interesting history about the quiver and why it was never added to the game. Here is everything to know about the quiver in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the quiver in Minecraft

History of the quiver and why it was not added to Minecraft

For those who might not know, a quiver is a real-life item that people use to store arrows. It also has a sling, allowing archers to wear it on their backs like a sling bag.

In the early days of Minecraft, Mojang was planning to add a quiver to the game. Its texture first appeared in the indev versions of the sandbox in 2009 and 2010. From the looks of it, it was clear that the idea of a quiver came from an incomplete game called "Legend of the Chambered," created by Minecraft's creator, Notch.

The quiver was seen in the game files for a long time, but there was no crafting recipe for it. It was only available on the Pocket Edition but was not useable.

After the game's official release in 2011, the quiver's texture was removed from the game altogether.

Fast forward to 2016, when Mojang was developing the 1.9 combat update for the game, Jens Bergensten, the senior-most developer in the company, hinted that the update could include the lost quiver along with other ranged weapon features.

However, when the update dropped, it did not add the quiver. It only added tipped arrows as the new ranged weapon feature.

How to get the quiver as a mod

Players can still get a quiver using popular mods (Image via CurseForge)

It is safe to say that the quiver might never be added to Minecraft in the future. However, this does not mean that players cannot have one in the sandbox. In fact, the community has come up with various quiver mods that players can download.

With vanilla Minecraft already allowing players to stack 64 arrows in one slot, these modded quivers increase the number of arrows in one stack. Some mods add quivers that can hold hundreds of arrows, both regular and tipped.

One of the most popular quiver mods is Nyf's Quiver, which has nearly 8,000,000 downloads on CurseForge alone.

Hence, even if Mojang never added the quiver to the game, players can still play around with it using mods.

