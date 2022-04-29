What do rabbits eat in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

There are so many diverse mobs that players can encounter in Minecraft. For instance, they will encounter hostile mobs, neutral mobs, and passive mobs. Certain animals, such as rabbits, are passive mobs that will not harm the player, even if attacked. Moreover, rabbits can easily be bred, and they will then provide the player with multiple items they can use during their adventures in the world of Minecraft.

Where to look for rabbits in Minecraft, what to feed them, and more

Besides being really cute, rabbits have multiple uses. For one, rabbits can be a source of food. This is because when they're killed, they drop rabbit meat. Additionally, rabbits can also drop a rabbit's foot, which can be used in brewing, as well as rabbit hide. Rabbit hide can be used to craft bundles (Java only) and leather.

The good thing is that there are multiple places in the world where players will be able to locate rabbits.

Where can players find rabbits in Minecraft?

Rabbits are an uncommon passive mob that can spawn in a variety of biomes. When out in the world, they do not walk but will instead hop in a random direction in search of food. The color of rabbits is directly influenced by the biome that they reside in. The most commonly found rabbit, however, is the creamy-colored rabbit. Players can find the following rabbit colors in the following biomes:

Yellow rabbits

Desert

White, black-and-white rabbits

Snowy Plains

Snowy Taiga

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Frozen Ocean‌ (Bedrock only)

Frozen River (Bedrock only)

Snowy Beach (Bedrock only)

Black, brown, brown-and-white rabbits

Flower Forest

Taiga

Meadow

Old Growth Pine Taiga‌ (Bedrock only)

Old Growth Spruce Taiga‌ (Bedrock only)

What do rabbits like to eat in Minecraft?

Once a player locates the rabbit they wish to make their own, they will want to ensure that they are able to feed it the correct food. Luckily, rabbits are not the pickiest eaters in the game and are able to be fed a few different kinds of food.

Rabbits prefer to eat carrots, golden carrots, and dandelions. A player can simply hold one of those items in their hand and "use" it on a rabbit to feed it.

What is the benefit of feeding rabbits in Minecraft?

Sadly, rabbits cannot be tamed. This leaves one primary reason for players to want to feed them. However, they can be bred. Rabbits are able to enter love mode by having the player feed them their preferred food. Once two adult rabbits are in love mode within eight blocks of each other, they will come together and create a baby rabbit at their location.

Baby rabbits have a 47.5% chance of inheriting either parent's type of fur. They have a 5% chance of spawning with a biome-specific fur color. Furthermore, by breeding lots of rabbits, players will be able to increase their chances of collecting all the rabbit colors.

Rabbits are cute and small creatures, and it's such a great thing that Minecraft allows you to interact with them.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh